Overland-Tandberg RDX Removable Disk System complies to FIPS 140-2 standard

SAN JOSE, Calif. and Dortmund, Germany, March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overland-Tandberg ™, a leader in data management, backup and archive solutions, has received the FIPS 140-2 validation for RDX PowerEncrypt hardware- based encryption technology for its RDX removable disk systems. FIPS is a government security standard and ensures that IT products fulfill highest standards in confidentiality, data integrity and security.



FIPS 140-2 validated encryption is available for free in all RDX SATA III drives and works with all RDX media available. FIPS sets the benchmark for encryption and related security requirements for IT products to be trustable for confidential use. To receive the FIPS 140-2 validation a product must prove compliance to security standards in design and implementation. The compliance is tested and formally validated by one of the laboratories accredited by the NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology).

FIPS 140-2 compliance has been widely adopted around the world as a practical security benchmark and realistic best practice. The standard ensures that a product uses solid security practices, such as approved high-level encryption algorithms and procedures with role-based authentication. Beyond that it must assure that physical abuse can be detected by using physical locks or tamper-resistant seals.

"Regulations for governmental organizations and businesses increasingly demand that stored information has to be encrypted because it is vulnerable to theft, exchange or loss. The FIPS 140-2 validation for RDX SATA III has proven that encrypted data on RDX Media to be safe, efficient and is a solid means of protection", said Hugo Bergmann, Product Line Director for RDX at Overland-Tandberg.

With the introduction of rdx PowerEncrypt for QuikStor SATA III drives Overland Tandberg responded to these growing demands for audit-proof data protection and archiving in a variety of industries.

RDX PowerEncrypt uses Hardware-based 256-bit AES XTS encryption that offers a row of advantages in comparison to Software-based technologies. It is easier to handle, does not burden processor performance, and does not conflict with operating systems, applications, and other software releases. The RDX PowerEncrypt management via the RDX Manager supports up to 8 users with different right and access profiles, offers automatic drive identification and analyses the level of password security during setup. Furthermore, it limits the password entries to one password per second. This implementation protects your data on RDX from decryption or hacking with future supercomputing, quantum computer processing power.

About the Overland-Tandberg Storage Group:

Overland-Tandberg ™ is the unified brand that brings together more than 50 years of technology history. With more than one million units shipped worldwide, Overland-Tandberg provides data management, backup and archiving solutions through hybrid cloud implementations through its global network of resellers in more than 90 countries. More information at www.OverlandTandberg.com .

Corporate Contact:

Tandberg Data GmbH, Feldstraße 81, D-44141 Dortmund Anja Scholl, Channel Marketing Manager EMEA

Tel: +49-231-5436-227, E-Mail: ascholl@overlandtandberg.com