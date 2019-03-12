Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Overland-Tandberg RDX Removable Disk System complies to FIPS 140-2 standard

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 01:10am EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif. and Dortmund, Germany, March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overland-Tandberg ™, a leader in data management, backup and archive solutions, has received the FIPS 140-2 validation for RDX PowerEncrypt hardware- based encryption technology for its RDX removable disk systems. FIPS is a government security standard and ensures that IT products fulfill highest standards in confidentiality, data integrity and security.

FIPS 140-2 validated encryption is available for free in all RDX SATA III drives and works with all RDX media available. FIPS sets the benchmark for encryption and related security requirements for IT products to be trustable for confidential use. To receive the FIPS 140-2 validation a product must prove compliance to security standards in design and implementation. The compliance is tested and formally validated by one of the laboratories accredited by the NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology).

FIPS 140-2 compliance has been widely adopted around the world as a practical security benchmark and realistic best practice. The standard ensures that a product uses solid security practices, such as approved high-level encryption algorithms and procedures with role-based authentication. Beyond that it must assure that physical abuse can be detected by using physical locks or tamper-resistant seals.

"Regulations for governmental organizations and businesses increasingly demand that stored information has to be encrypted because it is vulnerable to theft, exchange or loss. The FIPS 140-2 validation for RDX SATA III has proven that encrypted data on RDX Media to be safe, efficient and is a solid means of protection", said Hugo Bergmann, Product Line Director for RDX at Overland-Tandberg.

With the introduction of rdx PowerEncrypt for QuikStor SATA III drives Overland Tandberg responded to these growing demands for audit-proof data protection and archiving in a variety of industries.

RDX PowerEncrypt uses Hardware-based 256-bit AES XTS encryption that offers a row of advantages in comparison to Software-based technologies. It is easier to handle, does not burden processor performance, and does not conflict with operating systems, applications, and other software releases. The RDX PowerEncrypt management via the RDX Manager supports up to 8 users with different right and access profiles, offers automatic drive identification and analyses the level of password security during setup. Furthermore, it limits the password entries to one password per second. This implementation protects your data on RDX from decryption or hacking with future supercomputing, quantum computer processing power.

For further information about the FIPS 140-2 validation for RDX PowerEncrypt read our blog at
https://www.tandbergdata.com/emea/index.cfm/news-and-events/blog/fips-140-2-validation/

For further information about RDX PowerEncrypt download our white paper from
https://ftp1.overlandtandberg.com/website/website/WP_Introducing_RDX_PowerEncrypt.pdf

About the Overland-Tandberg Storage Group:

Overland-Tandberg ™ is the unified brand that brings together more than 50 years of technology history. With more than one million units shipped worldwide, Overland-Tandberg provides data management, backup and archiving solutions through hybrid cloud implementations through its global network of resellers in more than 90 countries. More information at www.OverlandTandberg.com.

Corporate Contact:
Tandberg Data GmbH, Feldstraße 81, D-44141 Dortmund Anja Scholl, Channel Marketing Manager EMEA
Tel: +49-231-5436-227, E-Mail: ascholl@overlandtandberg.com

Europe Media Contact:
Konzept PR GmbH, Leonhardsberg 3, 86150 Augsburg
Michael Baumann, Tel: +49-821-34300-16, E-Mail: m.baumann@konzept-pr.de

Ovrl_Tandberg_c_vert.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:27aBOEING : Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher ahead of Brexit vote
AQ
01:26aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MHPS' H-100 Gas Turbine Gains Momentum with Multiple Qualifications
AQ
01:24aIndonesia's Lippo Karawaci to raise $1 billion in funding, appoints new CEO - statement
RE
01:21aKING RIVER CAPITAL : Announces Successful First Fund Closing, Investments in Two Start-Ups
BU
01:17aBOEING : Ethiopian Airlines, China CAA, Others Ground B737-800Max After Crashes
AQ
01:10aOverland-Tandberg RDX Removable Disk System complies to FIPS 140-2 standard
GL
01:07aNISSAN MOTOR : Ghosn 'disappointed' at ban from Nissan meeting, wants to fulfil duties
RE
01:06aEMIRATES NBD BANK : Dubai construction sector notes growth in February 2019
AQ
01:06aINTERSERVE : UAE unit of UK's cash-strapped Interserve wins $12m Adnoc work
AQ
01:06aMOHAMED ALABBAR : E-currency a 'leap' in Emaar's digital evolution
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. says 737 MAX safe to fly after Ethiopia crash; Boeing shares dip
2DNB ASA : Mexico's Aeromexico suspends Boeing 737 MAX planes
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. to mandate design changes on Boeing 737 MAX 8 after crashes
4TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk shoots down U.S. regulator's complaint about his Tesla tweet
5Southeast Asia stocks - Most rise as Brexit deal assurance boosts risk appetite
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.