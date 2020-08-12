Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Overseas Direct Investment for July 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 08:43am EDT

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

August 12, 2020

Overseas Direct Investment for July 2020

The Reserve Bank of India has today released the data on Overseas Direct Investment, both under Automatic Route and the Approval Route, for the month of July 2020.

Press Release : 2020-2021/176

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 12:42:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:08aPROSPEROUS FUTURE : Further delay in despatch of circular
PU
09:08aNATIONAL VISION : 8.12.20 National Vision Launches its First-Ever Philanthropic Impact Report (PDF)
PU
09:08aHYATT HOTELS : Continues Brand Expansion in Canada with Opening of Place Toronto/Mississauga Centre
PU
09:08aHealthWarehouse.com Reports Results for Second Quarter 2020
BU
09:08aMASTERCARD : Accelerate Ignites Next Generation of Fintech Disruptors and Partners to Build the Future of Commerce
BU
09:08aANTERO MIDSTREAM CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09:08aWORLD ELEPHANT DAY : Inspur Develops Technology to Protect 300 Wild Asian Elephants and Drive Ecological Harmony
BU
09:08aPIC THERAPEUTICS : Appoints Dr. Katherine Bowdish as Chief Executive Officer
BU
09:07aNYLAS : Ranked for Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies
BU
09:07aLandmark Cell Publication Reveals Novel Spatial Biology Discoveries Enabled by the CODEX® Platform
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla sets 5-1 stock split and its high-flying stock soars again
2FREENET AG : Liberty Global surprises with $7.4 billion deal to buy Sunrise in latest telecoms consolidation
3EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : reports first half-year 2020 results and corporate updates
4M&G PLC : M&G : half year 2020 results
5JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES AG : JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group