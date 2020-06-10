�ेस�काशनीPRESS RELEASE
June 10, 2020
Overseas Direct Investment for May 2020
The Reserve Bank of India has today released the data on Overseas Direct Investment, both under Automatic Route and the Approval Route, for the month of May 2020.
Press Release:2019-2020/2478
Ajit Prasad
Director
