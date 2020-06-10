�ेस�काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क संचारिवभाग,क� �ीयकायार्लय,एस.बी.एस.मागर्,मुंबई-400001 RESERVE BANK OF INDIA वेबसाइट:www.rbi.org.in/hindi _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Website : www.rbi.org.in Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001 फोन/Phone:022- 22660502 ई-मेल/email:helpdoc@rbi.org.in

June 10, 2020

Overseas Direct Investment for May 2020

The Reserve Bank of India has today released the data on Overseas Direct Investment, both under Automatic Route and the Approval Route, for the month of May 2020.