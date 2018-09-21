Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Overseas Roadshow for the IAPH Guangzhou 2019 World Ports Conference Was Held in London

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 05:09am CEST

Overseas roadshow for the IAPH Guangzhou 2019 World Ports Conference was successfully held in Armourer's Hall, London, UK on September 20th. Ms. Yuan Yue, Deputy Director General of Guangzhou Port Authority, met with over 100 senior representatives from British ports, ship-owners, commodity traders, shipping & service companies, shipping public policy research institutes, and other representatives from the port and shipping industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920006031/en/

Speech made by Lord Jeffrey Evans, Chairman of Maritime London (Photo: Business Wire)

Speech made by Lord Jeffrey Evans, Chairman of Maritime London (Photo: Business Wire)

In her keynote speech, Ms. Yuan Yue said, “Guangzhou is the gateway city of South China and is known as the “Millennium Business Capital” and a popular destination for business and investment. At present, Guangzhou has attracted investors from over 130 countries. Nearly 300 of the world's top 500 companies have businesses and investment in Guangzhou. Guangzhou Port is a comprehensive coastal hub port and a key container terminal of China, which opened more than 200 container routes to countries around the world, established seaborne trade relations with 400 ports from 100 countries and regions around the world."

Yuan Yue said that openness, sharing and cooperation have always been the concept advocated by Guangzhou Port. Towards 2019, Guangzhou Port is ready to welcome the representatives from international ports all over the world.

“The UK attaches great importance to the development of business relations with China, especially in the trade sector." Lord Jeffrey Evans, Chairman of Maritime London said in a welcome speech that "Guangzhou, as China's prestigious trading port, is one of the earliest gateways for the international shipping and trade industry to enter the Chinese market. With the development for the further open-up of China’s financial market, Guangzhou become more of international appeal."

“In spite of the challenges and twists and turns of global free trade, Guangzhou Port keeps a steadily fast growth in terms of container, oil transportation, grains, Ro-Ro vehicles and other fields, which is quite impressive.” Nigel Richardson, president of EA Gibson, a famous British shipping brokerage company said in his speech, “We noticed about the exciting development of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and the positive leadership of Guangzhou, which allows us to see the infinite business opportunities. We wish to establish a diversified relationship, more professional shipping services, and more cutting-edge shipping liner routes with Guangzhou Port."

“Congratulations to Guangzhou Port for being chosen as the host for the IAPH 2019 World Ports Conference, which is indeed a great achievement!” said Ian Gaunt, President of the London Maritime Arbitration Association. “With the increasing internationalization of Guangzhou Port, dispute resolution involving international business partners will become more and more important. Members of the London Maritime Arbitration Association have long had extensive experience in arbitration business involving China. We look forward to a further cooperation with Guangzhou Port and a more binding shipping business networks."


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:53aBANK OF JAPAN : Main events scheduled for Sept. 24-30
AQ
12:50aArdiden Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders
AW
12:49aARDIDEN LTD (ASX : ADV) Annual Report to Shareholders
AQ
12:45aOil prices mixed as Trump calls on OPEC to lower prices
RE
12:44aSPS COMMERCE : Lineup for SPS IN>CHI18 announced
PU
12:41aOil prices mixed as Trump calls on OPEC to lower prices
RE
12:34aCARNEGIE CLEAN ENERGY : CETO and Albany Update
PU
12:34aASTON Announces Listing on BCoin Exchange in Singapore
BU
12:29aEXG : Scheme between Spitfire and Excelsior now effective
PU
12:27aPoly Group set to boost ties with global partners
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NAFTA deal not yet in sight, Canada stands firm on auto tariffs
2MEDTRONIC PLC : MEDTRONIC : to Acquire Mazor Robotics for $1.64 Billion
3TESLA : TESLA : VP of global supply management resigns - Bloomberg
4WAL-MART STORES : WALMART WARNS TRUMP TARIFFS MAY FORCE PRICE HIKES: letter
5TILRAY INC : TILRAY : Wild Ride Continues with 18 Percent Stock Dip
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.