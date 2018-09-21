Overseas Roadshow for the IAPH Guangzhou 2019 World Ports Conference Was Held in London

Overseas roadshow for the IAPH Guangzhou 2019 World Ports Conference was
successfully held in Armourer's Hall, London, UK on September 20th.
Ms. Yuan Yue, Deputy Director General of Guangzhou Port Authority, met
with over 100 senior representatives from British ports, ship-owners,
commodity traders, shipping & service companies, shipping public policy
research institutes, and other representatives from the port and
shipping industry.
Speech made by Lord Jeffrey Evans, Chairman of Maritime London (Photo: Business Wire)
In her keynote speech, Ms. Yuan Yue said, “Guangzhou is the gateway city
of South China and is known as the “Millennium Business Capital” and a
popular destination for business and investment. At present, Guangzhou
has attracted investors from over 130 countries. Nearly 300 of the
world's top 500 companies have businesses and investment in Guangzhou.
Guangzhou Port is a comprehensive coastal hub port and a key container
terminal of China, which opened more than 200 container routes to
countries around the world, established seaborne trade relations with
400 ports from 100 countries and regions around the world."
Yuan Yue said that openness, sharing and cooperation have always been
the concept advocated by Guangzhou Port. Towards 2019, Guangzhou Port is
ready to welcome the representatives from international ports all over
the world.
“The UK attaches great importance to the development of business
relations with China, especially in the trade sector." Lord Jeffrey
Evans, Chairman of Maritime London said in a welcome speech that
"Guangzhou, as China's prestigious trading port, is one of the earliest
gateways for the international shipping and trade industry to enter the
Chinese market. With the development for the further open-up of China’s
financial market, Guangzhou become more of international appeal."
“In spite of the challenges and twists and turns of global free trade,
Guangzhou Port keeps a steadily fast growth in terms of container, oil
transportation, grains, Ro-Ro vehicles and other fields, which is quite
impressive.” Nigel Richardson, president of EA Gibson, a famous British
shipping brokerage company said in his speech, “We noticed about the
exciting development of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and
the positive leadership of Guangzhou, which allows us to see the
infinite business opportunities. We wish to establish a diversified
relationship, more professional shipping services, and more cutting-edge
shipping liner routes with Guangzhou Port."
“Congratulations to Guangzhou Port for being chosen as the host for the
IAPH 2019 World Ports Conference, which is indeed a great achievement!”
said Ian Gaunt, President of the London Maritime Arbitration
Association. “With the increasing internationalization of Guangzhou
Port, dispute resolution involving international business partners will
become more and more important. Members of the London Maritime
Arbitration Association have long had extensive experience in
arbitration business involving China. We look forward to a further
cooperation with Guangzhou Port and a more binding shipping business
networks."
