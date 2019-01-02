Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Overseas unit of China's cigarette monopoly files for Hong Kong IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 10:52am CET

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Tobacco International, the overseas subsidiary of China's state-owned tobacco monopoly and the world's largest tobacco producer by volume, has filed for a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO).

The listing will raise around $100 million for the unit, which accounts for a fraction of parent China National Tobacco Corp's overall business, said a person familiar with the matter, who declined to be identified as the information was private.

The unit mainly buys tobacco leaf products from countries such as Brazil and the United States and sells them to Chinese manufacturers. It also exclusively operates China's cigarette exports business with sales in duty-free outlets in places such as Thailand and Singapore, its draft prospectus showed.

Its parent, better known as China Tobacco, sells 98 percent of all tobacco consumed in China and booked sales of 1.1 trillion yuan ($171.81 billion) in 2017, accounting for 7 to 11 percent of the country's tax revenue.

The listing comes as authorities try to tighten tobacco regulation in a country of 1.4 billion people where around 300 million smoke. However, progress has been incremental in the face of opposition from China Tobacco, a top national tobacco control officer previously told Reuters.

Tax hikes, public smoking bans and tougher advertising rules contributed to a decline in sales at China Tobacco in 2015 and 2016. Sales have risen only slightly over the past two years.

China Tobacco International said it plans to use the IPO proceeds to buy tobacco product operating entities, cigarette brands or tobacco product brands. It also aims to expand sales channels in markets such as Southeast Asia through new marketing campaigns.

The prospectus showed the unit booked profit of HK$222.3 million ($28.37 million) in January-September, on revenue that fell 21 percent from the same period a year prior to HK$5.1 billion.

The firm did not immediately respond to telephoned requests for comment.

CICC and China Merchants Securities are joint sponsors for the IPO.

($1 = 7.8351 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Additional reporting by Julie Zhu in HONG KONG and Adam Jourdan in SHANGHAI; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Julia Fioretti

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:58aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most end lower; weak economic data stokes slowdown fears
RE
10:52aOverseas unit of China's cigarette monopoly files for Hong Kong IPO
RE
10:49aWorld stocks nurse a New Year's hangover as growth worries persist
RE
10:49aWorld stocks nurse a New Year's hangover as growth worries persist
RE
10:48aWorld stocks nurse a New Year's hangover as growth worries persist
RE
10:43aUK factories build up stockpiles before Brexit, boosting PMI
RE
10:34aFCO UK FOREIGN AND COMMONWEALTH OFFICE : Foreign Office Minister reaffirms UK's commitment in Vietnam
PU
10:28aECB appoints administrators to manage troubled Banca Carige
RE
10:22aYen soars as growth concerns dampen appetite
RE
10:18aMorocco's economic growth to slow to 2.7 pct in Q4- planning agency
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Google wins U.S. approval for radar-based hand motion sensor
2KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : KIA MOTORS : Hyundai flags tough 2019 as U.S., China demand stays slow
3GERRESHEIMER : European shares start 2019 deep in the red
4BIOTAGE AB : BIOTAGE : The Board of Biotage AB initiates recruitment of a new CEO
5IBERDROLA : IBERDROLA : Consummation of the sale by Scottish Power Generation Holdings Ltd. of 100% of the sha..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.