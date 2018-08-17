Overview of Japanese CMO/CDMO Market 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "The Overview of Japanese CMO/CDMO Market - 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

This report is an overview of Japanese CMO (contract manufacturing organization) CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organization) market. The reader will get insights into related regulations, market size, major players, and future prospects in this market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Summary

2. Definition of CMO/CDMO

3. Laws and Regulations Related to CMOs

4. Main Industry Group

5. CMO Market Scale

6. CMO Market Share

7. Main CMOs

8. Nipro Pharma

9. Bushu Pharmaceuticals

10. Teikoku Seiyaku

11. CMIC CMO

12. Catalent Japan

13. Patheon

14. Saltigo/Lanxess

15. Other CMOs

16. Outsourcing Trend from Pharma

17. Trend of pharmas' selling/closing Factories

18. Market Entry from Generic Firms

19. Market Entry from Drug makers

20. OEM? CMO?

21. CMO is profitable enough?

22. Why non-Japanese CDMO have had low presence in Japan?

23. Shift to biopharmaceuticals

24. Future Prospects

