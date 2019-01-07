Owl : A.I. Technology Breaks the Barrier of HD Video Streaming & Storage Making Security Mobile and Smart

For years despite prodigious advances in hardware, personal video
security has been limited to the home. It’s been open season on vehicles
and technically impossible to identify car thieves, break in burglars
and hit and run drivers. The limitations of software created an
impenetrable barrier to bringing quality HD video to the car where
security is needed the most… until NOW.
“Owl’s high-resolution cameras go where they are needed the most. Owl’s
superpower is revolutionary software that records only the important
events and alerts the driver when it detects potential security
concerns. The bits of A.I. are smart enough to store and send ONLY the
important information,” says veteran venture capitalist and Co-founder
of Elevation Partners, Roger McNamee.
The Owl Network gives drivers the ability to stream and store
1440 HD video over 4G LTE for personal security by building the most
advanced mobile security system. In just 10 months this transformative
technology has empowered car owners to help identify and arrest car
thieves, break in artists and hit and run drivers. Innocent drivers
involved in crashes have been exonerated of blame by police within
minutes of accidents saving them untold thousands. Insurance companies
are processing and paying out claims faster because drivers now have the
ability to get and share instant HD video evidence on their phone when
they need it. The Owl Car Cam has even been credited with saving a young
woman’s life.
Just how significant is Owl’s A.I. technology? McNamee emphatically
states, “Over the course of a 36-year career as a tech investor, I have
been lucky enough to work with some legendary startups and founders. Owl
is positioned to join that list.”
Owl’s AI-powered Owl Car Cam operates via a 4G LTE network offering
unparalleled protection for vehicles – driving and parked. Owl keeps
drivers connected with vehicles anytime and anywhere. A.I. programmed
sensors directs the Owl to recognize important events which it records
and sends immediately to the driver’s phone. If Owl detects a serious
crash, Owl 911 Assist contacts the driver via the camera and calls 911
if assistance is requested. If there is no response from the driver, the
live agent dispatches emergency services to the location of the car.
“Originally we thought about bringing this A.I. technology to the home
then we realized that every single person can relate to real and far
more frequent pain caused by injury or financial loss around cars.
Driving is the most dangerous thing we do every day. Whether driving or
parked we need security,” says CEO Andy Hodge. Hodge who led teams on
both the original iPod and iPhone at Apple is no stranger to
transformative technologies and neither is his co-founder and fellow
Microsoft HoloLens alumnus, Nathan Ackerman. “We solved the storage and
streaming problem - the most vexing problem in personal security - by
making it mobile and giving you video that you can actually use. Owl
allows you to see faces and license plates, so drivers have a better
representation of what happens. It is a game changer and the revolution
has just begun.”
Since launching nationally from Palo Alto, CA in March, the Owl network
has grown exponentially. A deeply engaged community of tens of thousands
of drivers record and share video daily. Many members have reported the
life altering effects of having Owl’s mobile video security.
SAVE A LIFE
“The Owl cam saved my life,” says gig worker and delivery driver Jen
Nolasco of Passaic, New Jersey. Just six days after installing the
security system, two men held Jennifer at knifepoint during a delivery.
“I backed into the front of my car and pointed them to the green light
and I said you’re being recorded. They immediately ran off. I truly
believe the Owl Car Cam saved my life.” Using the video proof from Jen’s
phone, Passaic Police quickly arrested the two assailants.
Having instant video proof that she was not at fault during a serious
accident proved critical for Bay Area tech worker 26-year-old, Samantha
Barton. During her 45-minute morning commute in October, Barton was rear
ended with such force her car was pushed into the car in front of her
totaling her car. “My first thought is this is going to cost money that
I don’t have, but police looked at the video clip Owl sent to my phone
and immediately determined that I was not at fault, so I didn’t have to
pay anything to replace my car. “Statistically police reports that
determine fault at the scene of accidents are accepted by insurance
companies 90% of the time as fact. Owl Car Cam owners have reported time
and time again that instant Owl video evidence has exonerated them from
being falsely accused.
TO CATCH A THIEF
Oceanside, CA. Owl car cam owner, Scott Makowski, called customer
service on December 6, to report his Mercedes had been stolen from his
driveway. Within minutes the Owl customer service representative was
able to locate and send a video clip of the man who stole Makowski’s
car. Makowski’s sister posted the car thief’s picture on social media
and received a message on Facebook saying, “that guy is my cousin.”
Makowski called the thief and demanded his car back. The thief refused
and asked him for $2000.” Instead, Makowski went to the police and
provided the video evidence as proof and the 26-year-old thief was
arrested. Makowski got his Mercedes back.
TO PROTECT PRIVACY
Owl’s founders take privacy very seriously. The car camera is encrypted
and only the driver has access to the footage. “Having been part of the
original iPhone team at Apple, Owl’s founder Andy Hodge knows the
importance of delivery security solutions that also protect privacy,”
assures Roger McNamee who has written extensively on the sanctity of
consumer privacy.
With a network of drivers using and sharing instant video as a community
that have generated millions of views, Owl forecasts a future where the
ability to share accurate information instantly will lead to better
outcomes in cases of natural disasters. “Imagine how helpful Owl might
have been in Paradise, California during the wildfires if a network of
drivers armed with Owl cameras had been able to share instant accurate
information about which roads led to safety and which led to danger in
real time,” says CEO Hodge. From individual commuters to fleet drivers
to the Chief Security Officer of the household managing teen or elderly
drivers—The Owl Car Cam is the MUST have security device for 2019.
