Owl Cyber Defense Announces New Release of Scowt Tactical CDS Platform

Danbury, CT, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 31, 2020 – Owl Cyber Defense Solutions, LLC (“Owl”), a global market leader in defending network boundaries and enabling clean data sharing across domains, announced today the latest release of the company’s tactical Cross Domain Solution (CDS) hardware platform, Scowt-Compact.

“Scowt-Compact is a robust and efficient platform that supports the transfer capabilities that U.S. military and intelligence agencies need to assure clean data sharing for successful mission operations” said Ken Walker, CTO, Owl Cyber Defense. “Owl’s embedded one-way transfer (OWT) technology provides a highly secure platform to deliver data between trusted and untrusted domains, including high threat networks. The ruggedized enclosure ensures survival in extreme conditions for real-time sharing of operational information from harsh environments in the field,” he added.

Success on the battlefield is now dependent on accurate, timely and clean data. Scowt-Compact enables the secure transfer of data from field operations to decision points within the command structure. Designed for the most severe operating environments and verified as Raise-the-Bar (RTB) ready, Scowt-Compact is a ruggedized hardware platform that meets military-specifications. The combination of hardware and software creates an all-in-one solution that performs content filtering and data transfers, from low to high or high to low. The device is conduction cooled, can be frame or shelf-mounted, and has reduced size, weight, and power (SWaP). It contains dual-processing nodes, separated by Owl’s patented hardware-enforced one-way transfer data diode ensure domain segmentation.

Owl’s software is based on a STIG compliant, CLIP enforced EAL4+ Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) foundation. It supports both file transfer dataflows, with file scanning and validation filtering, and protocol header and payload filtering for streaming dataflows. Scowt also supports dataflow bandwidths of up to 104 Mbps for UDP and TCP content streaming and file transfer.

To learn more about Scowt-Compact and its technical specifications, click here.

Attachments

Aileen Casmano Owl Cyber Defense 203-894-9342 acasmano@owlcyberdefense.com