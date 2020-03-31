Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Owl Cyber Defense Announces New Release of Scowt Tactical CDS Platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 08:01am EDT

Danbury, CT, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 31, 2020 Owl Cyber Defense Solutions, LLC (“Owl”), a global market leader in defending network boundaries and enabling clean data sharing across domains, announced today the latest release of the company’s tactical Cross Domain Solution (CDS) hardware platform, Scowt-Compact.

Scowt-Compact is a robust and efficient platform that supports the transfer capabilities that U.S. military and intelligence agencies need to assure clean data sharing for successful mission operations” said Ken Walker, CTO, Owl Cyber Defense. “Owl’s embedded one-way transfer (OWT) technology provides a highly secure platform to deliver data between trusted and untrusted domains, including high threat networks. The ruggedized enclosure ensures survival in extreme conditions for real-time sharing of operational information from harsh environments in the field,” he added.

Success on the battlefield is now dependent on accurate, timely and clean data. Scowt-Compact enables the secure transfer of data from field operations to decision points within the command structure. Designed for the most severe operating environments and verified as Raise-the-Bar (RTB) ready, Scowt-Compact is a ruggedized hardware platform that meets military-specifications. The combination of hardware and software creates an all-in-one solution that performs content filtering and data transfers, from low to high or high to low. The device is conduction cooled, can be frame or shelf-mounted, and has reduced size, weight, and power (SWaP). It contains dual-processing nodes, separated by Owl’s patented hardware-enforced one-way transfer data diode ensure domain segmentation.

Owl’s software is based on a STIG compliant, CLIP enforced EAL4+ Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) foundation. It supports both file transfer dataflows, with file scanning and validation filtering, and protocol header and payload filtering for streaming dataflows. Scowt also supports dataflow bandwidths of up to 104 Mbps for UDP and TCP content streaming and file transfer.

To learn more about Scowt-Compact and its technical specifications, click here.

Attachments 

Aileen Casmano
Owl Cyber Defense
203-894-9342
acasmano@owlcyberdefense.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:11aBORGWARNER INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:11aGCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:11aEPICOR SOFTWARE CORPORATION : Announces Hire of New Chief Marketing Officer
BU
08:11aRALPH LAUREN CORPORATION : Provides Update on COVID-19 Response Initiatives
BU
08:11aVBI VACCINES : Announces Collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada to Develop Pan-Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate Targeting COVID-19, SARS, and MERS
BU
08:11aEDISON NATION : Announces Acquisition of Proprietary Natural Enzyme Based Cleaning Products for Consumers
BU
08:11aICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA : 4Q19 Earnings Presentation
PU
08:11aBitBox USA IoT Platform Continues to Amass Industry Awards and Accolades
GL
08:10aBiopharmaceutical Industry Leader Abhinav Shukla Joins Redpin Therapeutics as Chief Technical Operations Officer
BU
08:10aEVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES : New Case Study from Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions Touts Everspin's Toggle MRAM as a Highly Reliable Memory Technology for Space Applications
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell First Quarter 2020 Update Note
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : CHINA SALES SEEN PICKING UP AFTER CORONAVIRUS BLOW: Volkswagen
3IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : Agrees $3.9 Billion Loan
4BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : sets 2050 'net zero' carbon goal after investor pressure
5EURONAV NV : EURONAV : announces final year results 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group