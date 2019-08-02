Owl Rock Capital Corporation Announces Underwriters Fully Exercised the Overallotment Option

Owl Rock Capital Corporation, Inc. (NYSE: ORCC) today announced that the underwriters for its initial public offering of 10,000,000 shares of common stock have fully exercised their option to purchase an additional 1,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $15.30 per share.

ORCC intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to pay down existing indebtedness, to make investments in accordance with its investment objectives and strategies and for general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Merrill Lynch, RBC Capital Markets, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities, JMP Securities, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, Morgan Stanley, Raymond James and SOCIETE GENERALE are also acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. ING, Janney Montgomery Scott, Ladenburg Thalmann, MUFG and Seaport Global are acting as co-managers for the offering.

This press release will not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described above.

About Owl Rock Capital Corporation

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. As of June 30, 2019 ORCC had investments in 90 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $7.2 billion. ORCC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. ORCC is externally managed by Owl Rock Capital Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment company that is an affiliate of Owl Rock Capital Partners. Owl Rock Capital Partners, together with its subsidiaries, is a New York based direct lending platform with approximately $13.0 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2019.

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about ORCC, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “may,” “continue,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “targets,” “projects,” “outlook,” “potential,” “predicts” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond ORCC’s control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in ORCC’s filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which ORCC makes them. ORCC does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

