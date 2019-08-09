Log in
Owl Rock Capital Corporation Files Shelf Registration Statement

08/09/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

Owl Rock Capital Corporation, Inc. (NYSE: ORCC) (the “Company” or “ORCC”) today announced that it filed a Registration Statement on Form N-2 (the “Registration Statement”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Registration Statement is a “shelf” registration statement and once declared effective by the SEC will allow ORCC to access the capital markets on an opportunistic basis by offering, from time to time, in one or more offerings or series, up to $3 billion of its common stock, preferred stock, debt securities, subscription rights to purchase shares of its common stock or warrants representing rights to purchase shares of its common stock, preferred stock or debt securities, on terms to be determined at the time of the offering. ORCC, its directors and officers remain subject to lockups and transfer restrictions with respect to the Company’s common stock pursuant to applicable lock-up agreements and the shares of the Company’s common stock that were outstanding prior to its IPO remain subject to lock-ups and transfer restrictions pursuant to the Company’s charter. The filing of the Registration Statement does not otherwise affect these lock-ups and transfer restrictions.

About Owl Rock Capital Corporation

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. As of June 30, 2019 ORCC had investments in 90 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $7.2 billion. ORCC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. ORCC is externally managed by Owl Rock Capital Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an affiliate of Owl Rock Capital Partners. Owl Rock Capital Partners, together with its subsidiaries, is a New York based direct lending platform with approximately $13.0 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2019.

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about ORCC, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “may,” “continue,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “targets,” “projects,” “outlook,” “potential,” “predicts” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond ORCC’s control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in ORCC’s filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which ORCC makes them. ORCC does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.


© Business Wire 2019
