Owl Rock Capital Group : Opens Silicon Valley Office

Pravin Vazirani and Erik Bissonnette Join Owl Rock to Lead its Tech Investing Practice

Owl Rock Capital Group (“Owl Rock”), a leading alternative asset management firm, announced today the opening of a new office in Menlo Park, California. Pravin Vazirani, a former Managing Director at Menlo Ventures, and Erik Bissonnette, a former Managing Director at CapitalSource, will serve as Co-Portfolio Managers as Owl Rock expands its reach, resource commitment and capabilities in the technology sector.

The opening of the new office at 2884 Sand Hill Road will enable Owl Rock to bring a specialized set of financing capabilities to Silicon Valley in order to provide a cost-effective source of capital to meet the needs of ever-larger, thriving technology companies. Through a wide range of tailored financing solutions that include senior secured debt, mezzanine debt, and equity, Owl Rock seeks to partner with companies over the long-term to provide financing customized to match their growth trajectories – an approach well-suited to the technology sector.

“The opening of our new office on Sand Hill Road reflects our commitment to the tech sector and builds on our extensive experience with tech investing,” said Marc Lipschultz, Owl Rock’s co-founder. “Pravin and Erik have long and successful records of identifying transformative companies and emerging trends within the technology industry. We will benefit from their wealth of management expertise and industry insight as we continue to engage with companies in Silicon Valley.”

“The world’s most innovative companies need equally innovative solutions to fund their growth. As tech companies mature, their financing needs to evolve beyond what is required in the early stages of company formation. By investing at all levels of the capital structure, Owl Rock can provide companies with cost-effective, flexible financing that complements early stage venture capital,” said Mr. Vazirani. “In recent months, Owl Rock has been privileged to have completed transactions involving leading technology companies such as Uber, ConnectWise, MINDBODY, SpaceX and Vector Solutions, and we look forward to working with many others.”

About Owl Rock

Owl Rock Capital Group (“Owl Rock”) is a leading alternative asset manager offering direct lending solutions and other forms of capital primarily to U.S. middle market companies across a variety of industries. With more than $12 billion in assets under management, Owl Rock comprises a team of seasoned investment professionals with significant and diverse experience from the world’s leading investment firms and financial institutions. Owl Rock’s relationship-oriented approach to investing provides companies with sizeable commitments to facilitate transactions and support their growth needs with certainty, speed and transparency throughout the entire investment process. For more information, please visit us at www.owlrock.com.

