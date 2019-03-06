Owl Rock Capital Group : Opens Silicon Valley Office

Owl Rock Capital Group (“Owl Rock”), a leading alternative asset
management firm, announced today the opening of a new office in Menlo
Park, California. Pravin Vazirani, a former Managing Director at Menlo
Ventures, and Erik Bissonnette, a former Managing Director at
CapitalSource, will serve as Co-Portfolio Managers as Owl Rock expands
its reach, resource commitment and capabilities in the technology sector.
The opening of the new office at 2884 Sand Hill Road will enable Owl
Rock to bring a specialized set of financing capabilities to Silicon
Valley in order to provide a cost-effective source of capital to meet
the needs of ever-larger, thriving technology companies. Through a wide
range of tailored financing solutions that include senior secured debt,
mezzanine debt, and equity, Owl Rock seeks to partner with companies
over the long-term to provide financing customized to match their growth
trajectories – an approach well-suited to the technology sector.
“The opening of our new office on Sand Hill Road reflects our commitment
to the tech sector and builds on our extensive experience with tech
investing,” said Marc Lipschultz, Owl Rock’s co-founder. “Pravin and
Erik have long and successful records of identifying transformative
companies and emerging trends within the technology industry. We will
benefit from their wealth of management expertise and industry insight
as we continue to engage with companies in Silicon Valley.”
“The world’s most innovative companies need equally innovative solutions
to fund their growth. As tech companies mature, their financing needs to
evolve beyond what is required in the early stages of company formation.
By investing at all levels of the capital structure, Owl Rock can
provide companies with cost-effective, flexible financing that
complements early stage venture capital,” said Mr. Vazirani. “In recent
months, Owl Rock has been privileged to have completed transactions
involving leading technology companies such as Uber, ConnectWise,
MINDBODY, SpaceX and Vector Solutions, and we look forward to working
with many others.”
For more information, visit owlrock.com.
About Owl Rock
Owl Rock Capital Group (“Owl Rock”) is a leading alternative asset
manager offering direct lending solutions and other forms of capital
primarily to U.S. middle market companies across a variety of
industries. With more than $12 billion in assets under management, Owl
Rock comprises a team of seasoned investment professionals with
significant and diverse experience from the world’s leading investment
firms and financial institutions. Owl Rock’s relationship-oriented
approach to investing provides companies with sizeable commitments to
facilitate transactions and support their growth needs with certainty,
speed and transparency throughout the entire investment process. For
more information, please visit us at www.owlrock.com.
