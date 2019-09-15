Own the Back Roads: My Picks for Best Off-Road Trucks

The best off-road truck is easy to find, but hard to decide which to buy.

Off-roading is just plain fun. If you've never been, you should give it a try. For obvious reasons, you need the right vehicle to do so. If you have a friend that owns a 4x4-capable vehicle, take that sucker out and explore the unexplored. There's just something freeing about taking a vehicle off the beaten path and testing its mettle in nature's backyard. Pickup trucks have entered the ring as far as vehicles that can hold up well to off-roading. In 2018, we saw quite a few great pickup truck models hit the market. Some new, some old.

If you really wanted to, you could essentially turn any vehicle into an off-road capable machine. For the purpose of this article, I'm going to stick to pickup trucks. Despite what some people think, they handle the backroads better than most of their SUV counterparts. My advice? Buy used pickup trucks. The following list comprises the best off-road trucks for 2018 according to U.S. News & World Report.

Nissan Frontier Pro-4X . This truck's style hasn't changed much, but that's no concern for taking on roads less traveled. It's the only Frontier trim with 4x4 capabilities. If you're looking for as basic as it comes, this is the truck for you.

. This truck's style hasn't changed much, but that's no concern for taking on roads less traveled. It's the only Frontier trim with 4x4 capabilities. If you're looking for as basic as it comes, this is the truck for you. Toyota Tundra TRD . This truck oozes reliability. It comes standard with all-terrain goodies like forged aluminum wheels, TRD skid plates, heavy-duty suspension, and tuned dual exhaust system. It even comes with leather seats for a classy ride through the mud.

. This truck oozes reliability. It comes standard with all-terrain goodies like forged aluminum wheels, TRD skid plates, heavy-duty suspension, and tuned dual exhaust system. It even comes with leather seats for a classy ride through the mud. Nissan Titan Pro-4X . This beast of a truck takes on the backroads like a champ. Four-wheel comes standard along with a 390-hp V8 engine. Also included are all-terrain tires, skid plates, front tow hooks (for those times your buddies get stuck), off-road performance shocks, rear-locking differential and more.

. This beast of a truck takes on the backroads like a champ. Four-wheel comes standard along with a 390-hp V8 engine. Also included are all-terrain tires, skid plates, front tow hooks (for those times your buddies get stuck), off-road performance shocks, rear-locking differential and more. GMC Sierra All Terrain . Tech features, an upscale cabin, powerful V8 engine: what's not to like about this truck? It also takes on the trails with viciousness while sporting 17-inch cast aluminum wheels, painted accents, and colored front grille.

. Tech features, an upscale cabin, powerful V8 engine: what's not to like about this truck? It also takes on the trails with viciousness while sporting 17-inch cast aluminum wheels, painted accents, and colored front grille. Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 . The ZR2 is the highest trim of the Colorado with a heavy-duty frame. Choose between either the 181-hp turbodiesel 4-cylinder or 308-hp V6 engine. Either choice includes four-wheel drive, ultimate off-road package, rugged suspension, and more goodies.

. The ZR2 is the highest trim of the Colorado with a heavy-duty frame. Choose between either the 181-hp turbodiesel 4-cylinder or 308-hp V6 engine. Either choice includes four-wheel drive, ultimate off-road package, rugged suspension, and more goodies. GMC Canyon All Terrain . This truck is similar to the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 in just about every way. Techy savvy off-roaders will enjoy its Wi-Fi hot spot and wireless smartphone charging capabilities. Take the roads with style.

. This truck is similar to the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 in just about every way. Techy savvy off-roaders will enjoy its Wi-Fi hot spot and wireless smartphone charging capabilities. Take the roads with style. Chevrolet Silverado Z71 . It's one of the best-selling trucks in the U.S. and for good reason. It's practically a mobile office on wheels with wifi and power outlets galore. For those weekend off-roading getaways, it comes with a hill descent control, heavy-duty shocks, locking rear differential and all-terrain tires.

. It's one of the best-selling trucks in the U.S. and for good reason. It's practically a mobile office on wheels with wifi and power outlets galore. For those weekend off-roading getaways, it comes with a hill descent control, heavy-duty shocks, locking rear differential and all-terrain tires. Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro . The Toyota Tacoma wins in the rugged department. With a 9-inch ground clearance, it can traverse almost any surface. It can take off-road punishment well with an all-terrain drive mode selector, Kevlar-reinforced Goodyear tires and heavy-duty suspension system.

. The Toyota Tacoma wins in the rugged department. With a 9-inch ground clearance, it can traverse almost any surface. It can take off-road punishment well with an all-terrain drive mode selector, Kevlar-reinforced Goodyear tires and heavy-duty suspension system. Ford Raptor. It was only a matter of time before Ford made its appearance on this list. This truck was designed to work hard. WIth a 450-hp V6 engine and literal go-anywhere tires, this truck can take on whatever roads are in front of it.

These are all great used trucks that will take on those slippery roads. As in past articles, it's always best to buy used instead of new. A used pickup truck will hold onto its value without having to sacrifice losing money as soon as it's driven off the lot. The off-roading experience will be better too as it will more than likely have been used, and broken in, before. You don't want to be the one to produce the first dent or scrape from rocks or other scratchy terrain. Always shop used pickup trucks, friends.

