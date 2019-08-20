OwnBackup Appoints Adrian Kunzle as Head of Product and Strategy

FORT LEE, N.J., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OwnBackup , a leading cloud-to-cloud backup and recovery vendor, today announced the appointment of Adrian Kunzle as head of product and strategy to accelerate product development and support its market expansion.



“As cloud data security concerns for business-critical apps escalate, we are aggressively scaling the company so we can continue to set the standard for cloud data protection and meet intensifying market demand,” said OwnBackup CEO Sam Gutmann. “A proven industry leader with intimate knowledge of the Salesforce ecosystem, Adrian Kunzle will help drive our product strategy and ensure our solutions help make the world’s most secure SaaS platform even more secure.”

A seasoned technology leader who has spent two decades developing software and shaping technology strategy for complex global corporations in highly regulated industries, Kunzle will lead OwnBackup’s product innovation pipeline. Specifically, he will focus on further building out the company’s award-winning, enterprise-grade SaaS data protection and compliance platform.

Most recently serving as executive vice president of platform products at Salesforce, Kunzle brings deep domain expertise in security, compliance and governance initiatives to his new role. During his tenure at Salesforce, Kunzle built and launched numerous solutions including Salesforce Shield, one of the company’s fastest growing products. Building Platform Encryption, an industry first, into Salesforce Shield positioned Salesforce for substantial adoption in regulated industries. Most recently, he launched Salesforce DX and Salesforce Platform Events to revolutionize the developer experience within Salesforce and extend access to real-time business capabilities.

“I am passionate about building elegant products that solve important business problems. After working closely with the OwnBackup leadership team over the last few years at Salesforce, I am already familiar with both the incredible products they’ve built and the inspiring corporate culture they’ve nurtured,” added Kunzle. “Joining at a critical inflection point in the company’s growth, I look forward to working closely with the team to exponentially expand its product set to help customers address a broad range of cloud data compliance and governance needs in the years to come.”

Previously, Kunzle served as managing director and head of firm-wide engineering and architecture at JPMorgan Chase, where he built one of the first and largest compute grids called Compute Back-Bone (CBB) and a pioneering Java-based Platform as a Service (PaaS). Before JPMorgan Chase, he held technology and architecture leadership positions at various financial institutions including Bank One, Morgan Stanley and Walker Digital. Early in his career, he served as a software engineer for JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley. He earned his engineering degree at City University, London.

