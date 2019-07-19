Log in
Owner Resource Group Invests in OTR International, Inc.

07/19/2019 | 12:11pm EDT

Private Equity Firm Partners with Management in Leading Manufacturer and Provider of Specialized Off-the-Road Wheels, Tires and Assemblies

Owner Resource Group, LLC (“ORG”) announced today its affiliates have made an investment in OTR International, Inc. (“OTR”), a premier global manufacturer and provider of specialized off-the-road tires, wheels, mounted tire-wheel assemblies and rubber tracks for the construction, lawn and garden, mining, and agriculture end-markets, among others.

Founded in 1987 in Rome, GA, OTR sells highly customized products, along with a variety of standard lines, to top multinational original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) and aftermarket customers. The Company maintains a global footprint with manufacturing operations in Asia (China, Sri Lanka and Thailand) and 39 total facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

OTR operates through multiple wholly-owned subsidiaries, including OTR Wheel Engineering, Inc., Silverstone, Inc., and OTR Canada, among others.

Austin-based ORG partnered with OTR’s Founder and CEO, Fred Taylor, in recapitalizing the business to facilitate capital for continued global expansion, product line extensions and acquisitions.

“We have known Fred and his management team for a long time and are excited about partnering with him and the team,” said ORG Managing Director Jon Gormin. “OTR is a leading brand in the industry and has a reputation for superior service and for developing and manufacturing innovative, solutions-oriented products. We look forward to supporting the continued growth and success of the company.”

“We’ve greatly enjoyed getting to know the team at Owner Resource Group and welcome the partnership,” said Fred Taylor, CEO of OTR. “ORG has a strong track record of facilitating growth and supporting management’s long-term vision. We look forward to working with the ORG team on a variety of exciting growth projects, and together we expect continued success as OTR enters its next phase of growth.”

For additional information, please visit www.orgroup.com or contact Will Burnett (wburnett@orgroup.com or 512-505-4180).

Owner Resource Group, LLC

Owner Resource Group is an Austin, Texas-based private investment firm founded to bring superior outcomes to privately held businesses. The company makes investments that enable business owners and management teams to pursue their objectives and accelerate the growth of their companies in a disciplined manner. ORG appreciates an owner’s need for fairness, certainty, flexibility and confidentiality when considering a transaction. After a transaction, the ORG philosophy is to align our interests with management to support the existing culture and continued growth.

The firm is most helpful to businesses with the following aspirations:

  • Business owners hoping to achieve a full or partial exit
  • Businesses looking to expand their capabilities, offerings or geographic reach
  • Management teams that would like to establish or increase their ownership in a business

 


© Business Wire 2019
