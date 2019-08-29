Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Owner of Timberland, Vans stops buying Brazilian leather as Amazon burns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 12:00pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Boxes of Vans shoes are pictured in the warehouse of local footwear retailer

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The U.S. parent company of apparel and shoe brands Timberland, Vans and the North Face will no longer buy Brazilian leather, it said on Thursday, as surging forest fires in the Amazon raise questions about how companies are contributing to the destruction of the world's largest rainforest.

Thousands of forest fires in the Amazon have been raging for weeks, which has already led to heightened scrutiny of Brazil's beef industry, one of the country's main economic engines.

The holding company for major shoe and apparel brands, VF Corp, said it would resume buying Brazilian leather when "we have the confidence and assurance that the materials used in our products do not contribute to environmental harm in the country."

The move was one of the first signs of a concrete economic impact from the controversy over the fires, which Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has insisted are under control.

Environmentalists claim that fires were set by real estate speculators and ranchers, as it is common practice to clear land for agricultural use.

An investigative report in July by local news media showed that Brazil's JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker and the world's largest leather producer, had been buying cattle from ranchers operating on land that the government has said must not be used for grazing.

JBS denied the report, although it acknowledged the difficulty of tracing some cattle's origin.

Norway has urged several of its companies to ensure they do not contribute to Amazon deforestation, including oil firm Equinor ASA, fertilizer-maker Yara International and aluminium producer Norsk Hydro ASA.

In a statement, VF Corp said, "As a result of ... detailed diligence, we are no longer able to satisfactorily assure ourselves that our de minimis volume of leather purchased from Brazilian suppliers upholds this (responsible sourcing) commitment."

The Greensboro, North Carolina-based company's other brands include Dickies, Smartwool and JanSport.

The company did not respond to questions regarding the value of its Brazilian leather imports, or possible markets it might use for alternative supply.

According to the Center for the Brazilian Tanning Industry, the main leather trade group in Brazil, the country exported $1.44 billion of bovine leather in 2018. Its largest export markets were the United States, China and Italy, which together consumed about 60% of Brazilian leather exports in 2018.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery in Rio de Janeiro; Additional reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Matthew Lewis)

By Gram Slattery
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUINOR ASA 1.54% 154.65 Delayed Quote.-17.12%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.31% 4.5943 Delayed Quote.3.13%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.29% 138.35 End-of-day quote.-6.92%
JBS SA 3.02% 28.69 End-of-day quote.147.54%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.17% 105.25 End-of-day quote.-16.07%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.53% 60.85 Delayed Quote.7.85%
NORSK HYDRO ASA 1.88% 27.71 Delayed Quote.-30.63%
RANDOM LENGTH LUMBER?FUTURES (LBS) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.18% 378.6 End-of-day quote.10.74%
VF CORPORATION 2.60% 83.34 Delayed Quote.13.84%
WTI 1.41% 56.66 Delayed Quote.17.00%
YARA INTERNATIONAL 1.51% 382 Delayed Quote.12.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:13pEDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:12pThe Quantum Computing Market Is Poised for Strong Growth with Global Revenue to Reach $9.1 Billion by 2030, According to Tractica
BU
12:11pASSURANT : A Q&A with Elaine Rosen, Assurant Board Chair
PU
12:11pUGANDA : Termination of the Agreement with Tullow
PU
12:11pCISCO : Q&A with DevNet Creator Award Winner – Joel King
PU
12:11pSTEF : Press release H1 2019 results
PU
12:11pFIGEAC AERO : Letter to the shareholders August 2019
PU
12:11pFIGEAC AERO : Publication of Figeac Aero's letter to the shareholders
PU
12:11pASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:10pTRIMETALS MINING : IIROC Trade Resumption - TMI
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's $63 Billion Bet Gone Wrong -- WSJ
2VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : cuts jobs in Denmark on low European demand
3Micro Focus shares tumble 34% after revenue warning
4Tesla rolls out insurance in California
5RENAULT : RENAULT : FRENCH BRED

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group