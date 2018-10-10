Ownership and Leadership Change at Asset Servicing Group, LLC

Asset Servicing Group, LLC (ASG), an Oklahoma City-based life settlement
and viatical servicing firm, today announced that the company has been
sold to life settlement industry professional Moritz Roever, who has
also taken the position of Managing Director at ASG.
Tom Moran, former owner and CEO of ASG, stated, “I have known Moritz a
long time. He is honest, reliable and knowledgeable. I am very glad to
have found the perfect successor in Moritz and ASG is now in his capable
hands. This is a great step for the company because the new plans and
fresh ideas through his leadership will move ASG into even greater
levels of success.”
“I have worked with the Asset Servicing Group team for more than a
decade and have always been deeply impressed by the legacy that Tom
built, as well as ASG’s excellent and incredibly knowledgeable
management team,” said Mr. Roever. “I am very proud to be part of the
ASG team and very aware of the responsibility to lead ASG’s transition
in the ever-evolving life settlements market.”
Mr. Roever started his career at Bloomberg in New York, before he joined
the investment banking departments of Citibank and Dresdner Kleinwort
Wasserstein in Frankfurt, Germany. Between 2002 to 2005, Moritz was
Managing Director at Germany-based Scope Group, a leading European
rating agency in structured finance, where he oversaw the rating of more
than 40 longevity-linked structures in the US, UK and Germany. Since
2005, he has served as Managing Partner at Puerta Grande Investment
Management (PGIM), an investment firm specializing in the structuring,
origination and sales of longevity-linked products and services. He has
successfully transacted more than $3 billion in life insurance assets
and has been mandated as a consultant and re-structuring manager for
various life settlement funds. He is also co-founder of LifebondXchange,
Luxembourg, the first tertiary market trading platform for U.S. senior
life settlements in Europe, enabling institutional market participants
to trade their exposure in a fully transparent and efficient manner.
Under Mr. Roever’s leadership, ASG will continue providing its
time-tested life settlement portfolio administration services, while
developing and integrating cutting-edge technology into its proprietary
technology platform to ensure compliance and data security.
“It is ASG’s mission to further expand on its fully integrated servicing
platform and continue to be a pioneer on expanding the scope of services
and management solutions to its global client base,” said Mr. Roever.
ASG offers the full range of life settlement portfolio servicing,
including general policy administration, premium payment administration,
medical processing services, and insured and death claims management.
The company is now expanding its platform by offering sophisticated
asset management solutions to institutional and private investors. These
include due diligence and forensic accounting, policy premium
optimization, portfolio valuation services and policy purchase and
disposition administration, as well as advisory services. Through its
network of trusted partners, the ASG platform also offers securities
intermediary and custodial services, portfolio origination and auction
services, escrow services, receivership and bankruptcy services,
investor relations as well as noticing and general administration.
“This new strategy allows us to immediately become a true one-stop
platform in the global life settlement investment community, granting
value-add benefits and excellent experience,” said Mr. Roever. “We look
forward to expanding the partnership with our existing and new clients,
helping them manage their life assets exposure in a most efficient,
effective and professional manner.”
For more information, please visit www.asgllc.us.
