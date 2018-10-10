Ownership and Leadership Change at Asset Servicing Group, LLC

Veteran life settlements professional Moritz Roever takes over ownership and management of company from Tom Moran, looks to drive ASG to new levels of success

Asset Servicing Group, LLC (ASG), an Oklahoma City-based life settlement and viatical servicing firm, today announced that the company has been sold to life settlement industry professional Moritz Roever, who has also taken the position of Managing Director at ASG.

Tom Moran, former owner and CEO of ASG, stated, “I have known Moritz a long time. He is honest, reliable and knowledgeable. I am very glad to have found the perfect successor in Moritz and ASG is now in his capable hands. This is a great step for the company because the new plans and fresh ideas through his leadership will move ASG into even greater levels of success.”

“I have worked with the Asset Servicing Group team for more than a decade and have always been deeply impressed by the legacy that Tom built, as well as ASG’s excellent and incredibly knowledgeable management team,” said Mr. Roever. “I am very proud to be part of the ASG team and very aware of the responsibility to lead ASG’s transition in the ever-evolving life settlements market.”

Mr. Roever started his career at Bloomberg in New York, before he joined the investment banking departments of Citibank and Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein in Frankfurt, Germany. Between 2002 to 2005, Moritz was Managing Director at Germany-based Scope Group, a leading European rating agency in structured finance, where he oversaw the rating of more than 40 longevity-linked structures in the US, UK and Germany. Since 2005, he has served as Managing Partner at Puerta Grande Investment Management (PGIM), an investment firm specializing in the structuring, origination and sales of longevity-linked products and services. He has successfully transacted more than $3 billion in life insurance assets and has been mandated as a consultant and re-structuring manager for various life settlement funds. He is also co-founder of LifebondXchange, Luxembourg, the first tertiary market trading platform for U.S. senior life settlements in Europe, enabling institutional market participants to trade their exposure in a fully transparent and efficient manner.

Under Mr. Roever’s leadership, ASG will continue providing its time-tested life settlement portfolio administration services, while developing and integrating cutting-edge technology into its proprietary technology platform to ensure compliance and data security.

“It is ASG’s mission to further expand on its fully integrated servicing platform and continue to be a pioneer on expanding the scope of services and management solutions to its global client base,” said Mr. Roever.

ASG offers the full range of life settlement portfolio servicing, including general policy administration, premium payment administration, medical processing services, and insured and death claims management. The company is now expanding its platform by offering sophisticated asset management solutions to institutional and private investors. These include due diligence and forensic accounting, policy premium optimization, portfolio valuation services and policy purchase and disposition administration, as well as advisory services. Through its network of trusted partners, the ASG platform also offers securities intermediary and custodial services, portfolio origination and auction services, escrow services, receivership and bankruptcy services, investor relations as well as noticing and general administration.

“This new strategy allows us to immediately become a true one-stop platform in the global life settlement investment community, granting value-add benefits and excellent experience,” said Mr. Roever. “We look forward to expanding the partnership with our existing and new clients, helping them manage their life assets exposure in a most efficient, effective and professional manner.”

