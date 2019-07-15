Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OxFirst : Autonomous Vehicles Forum. Munich June 28 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 07:13pm BST

OxFirst, an economic consultancy specialized in high-tech and data related matters, gathered main actors of the Autonomous Vehicles sector on June 28 2019 in Munich. Among these were Chief Technology Officers and Autonomous Vehicles Experts from Jaguar Land Rover, Honda, BMW, MAN, Nvidia, Intel, AVL-List, Fujitsu and Rohde & Schwarz; its key sponsor.

The Forum addressed a series of economic aspects behind the autonomous vehicles market, such as business data solutions, interconnectivity and Autonomous Vehicle safety. Given the new data gold rush pushing firms to constantly find new ways to collect mountains of data, OxFirst decided to focus on the current and future business strategies of how to monetize this Big Data created and consumed by Autonomous Vehicles every second. In fact, Autonomous Vehicles are already at the heart of the grandiose Internet of Things as cars group dozens of highly interconnected devices into one large customizable space and their design will resemble more and more our living rooms. An interesting debate emerged on the role of open innovation as a means to capitalize on this future technology market. Closely related to this debate was the question about the value of the intellectual property underpinning this technology, and the heart of OxFirsts’ expertise.

Substantive technical aspects were brought forward by Representatives of the automotive industry and their suppliers. Participants were particularly keen to discuss testing solutions and validation methods in the context of Autonomous Vehicles, a topic of instrumental importance for the mass production of Autonomous Vehicles. Artificial Intelligence based approaches for infrastructure projects were also assessed.

Various scenarios were debated as to what path the Autonomous Vehicles sector may take and if and to what extent the necessary bridges between the car manufacturers, their suppliers and the high-tech industry can be built fast enough to make this highly promising technology work.

OxFirst’s forum was extremely well received by the key players in the market and will likely form the baseline for further exchange on the topic. With the launch of this high-level forum, OxFirst hopes to offer a stimulating business environment, while at the same time bridging the gap between these data questions and economics.

http://www.oxfirst.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:36pNORN LIGH : IIROC Trading Halt - NLR
AQ
02:35pRESAAS SERVICES : Announces Launch of “AgentFirst” Solution in Bay Area
PU
02:35pJACOBS ENGINEERING : What Motivates You? 3 Outstanding Jacobs Women Share Their Stories
PU
02:35p2019-07-15 - CORPORATE NEWS : Half Year Report 2019
PU
02:35pBEST'S SPECIAL REPORT : Insurers Create New Types of Coverage for Mass Shooting Attacks
BU
02:34pItaly's state railway picks Atlantia for Alitalia rescue
RE
02:34pIMPACT ENGINE : Sues Google for Brazen Intellectual Property Infringement
BU
02:33pAP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS : to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 31, 2019
AQ
02:32pMONOLITH MATERIALS : Announces Addition of Bob Kerrey to Board of Directors
PR
02:31pGSI Technology to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results on July 25, 2019
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : U.S. proposes barring big tech companies from offering financial services, digital currencies
2CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : is aiming for the upper end of its revenue forecast for the curre..
3HOLD THE BEERS: Budweiser APAC IPO hit by investor push-back
4WTI : CRUDE OIL : China June crude oil throughput rises to record on new plants
5ABBVIE : Gilead invests $5 billion to deepen ties with biotech Galapagos

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About