Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oxbridge Re : Sets Annual Shareholders' Meeting & Record Date

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 10:12pm EDT

GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2019 / Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ: OXBR), will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. (local time) at its corporate headquarters located at Suite 201, 42 Edward Street, Georgetown, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. Shareholders of record at the close of business on April 3, 2019 will be entitled to vote and attend the meeting.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re (www.oxbridgere.com) is a Cayman Islands exempted company that was organized in April 2013 to provide reinsurance business solutions primarily to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through Oxbridge's licensed reinsurance subsidiaries, Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS, it writes fully collateralized policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. Oxbridge Re intends to specialize in underwriting medium frequency, high severity risks, where it believes sufficient data exists to analyze effectively the risk/return profile of reinsurance contracts. The company's ordinary shares and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbols ''OXBR'' and ''OXBRW,'' respectively. The company's ordinary shares are included in the Russell Microcap Index.

Company Contact:

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited
Jay Madhu, CEO
345-749-7570
jmadhu@oxbridgere.com

Media Contact:

Suzie Boland
RFB Communications Group
813-259-0345
sboland@rfbcommunications.com

SOURCE: Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/541014/Oxbridge-Re-Limited-Sets-Annual-Shareholders-Meeting-Record-Date

Disclaimer

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 02:11:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:21pMAVERIX METALS : Announces Stock Option and Share Grants
AQ
10:18pTENCENT : China's Tencent raises $6 billion in bond sale; proceeds for general purposes
RE
10:17pCAPRICORN METALS : $10.1m Equity Raising to Support Activities at the Karlawinda Gold Project
PU
10:17pCAPRICORN METALS : Notification Under Section 708AA(2)(F) of the Corporations Act 2001
PU
10:17pCAPRICORN METALS : Appedix 3B
PU
10:16pWESTERN DIGITAL : to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on April 29, 2019
BU
10:15pCRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE BINANCE.COM (CRYPTO : BNB) Lists Celer Token (CRYPTO:CELR)
AW
10:12pOXBRIDGE RE : Sets Annual Shareholders' Meeting & Record Date
PU
10:12pDAIICHI SANKYO : EMA Validates Daiichi Sankyo's Marketing Authorization Application for Pexidartinib for Treatment of Patients with TGCT, a Rare, Debilitating, Non-Malignant Tumor
PU
10:12pGASCOYNE RESOURCES : Letter to Ineligible Shareholders
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ethiopia to issue first Boeing investigation report on Thursday
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Facebook removes exposed user records stored on Amazon's servers
3BP : BP : Unlocking the decarbonizing potential of gas
4CARL ICAHN SOLD LYFT STAKE TO SOROS PRIOR TO IPO: WSJ
5TUI : TUI : Presentation (PDF)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About