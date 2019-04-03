Oxbridge Re : Sets Annual Shareholders' Meeting & Record Date

GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2019 / Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ: OXBR), will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. (local time) at its corporate headquarters located at Suite 201, 42 Edward Street, Georgetown, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. Shareholders of record at the close of business on April 3, 2019 will be entitled to vote and attend the meeting.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re (www.oxbridgere.com) is a Cayman Islands exempted company that was organized in April 2013 to provide reinsurance business solutions primarily to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through Oxbridge's licensed reinsurance subsidiaries, Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS, it writes fully collateralized policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. Oxbridge Re intends to specialize in underwriting medium frequency, high severity risks, where it believes sufficient data exists to analyze effectively the risk/return profile of reinsurance contracts. The company's ordinary shares and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbols ''OXBR'' and ''OXBRW,'' respectively. The company's ordinary shares are included in the Russell Microcap Index.

Company Contact:

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Jay Madhu, CEO

345-749-7570

jmadhu@oxbridgere.com

Media Contact:

Suzie Boland

RFB Communications Group

813-259-0345

sboland@rfbcommunications.com

