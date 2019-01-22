Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oxford Nanopore : Prevails in Patent Ruling against Pacific Biosciences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 12:05pm EST

Today the European Patent Office revoked Pacific Biosciences patent EP3045542 with claims to a single molecule sequencing process wherein two strands of DNA are linked by a connecting nucleic acid. The validity of the patent had been challenged by Oxford Nanopore.

The EPO ruled that the claims to a single molecule sequencing process were unsupported in the application and that the application only supported a template-directed synthesis sequencing method. As Pacific Biosciences were unwilling to accept this change, the patent was revoked.

The decision by the EPO is consistent with a recent decision by the International Trade Commission (ITC) to limit the claims of a related Pacific Biosciences US patent to template-directed synthesis.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:42pBEHAVIOSEC : Names Dave Lapin Chief Revenue Officer
BU
12:42pTRAVELERS : Posts Higher Profit Despite Larger Catastrophe Losses -- Update
DJ
12:41pMUST READ : Lanvin Names Bruno Sialelli as Creative Director, Bravado Acquires Epic Rights
AQ
12:40pPATISSERIE : Scandal-hit Patisserie Valerie owner calls in administrators
RE
12:40pMICROSOFT : Aims at School Market with New Classroom Pen -CNBC
DJ
12:38pWHAT'S NEW IN EDU &NDASH; BETT EDITION : Announcing new Windows 10 devices and tools to drive better learning outcomes
PU
12:37pMOODY : Khalil Says Steps Needed after Lebanon Rating Downgraded
AQ
12:36pDAVE CANTIN GROUP : Names Woodward a Regional Managing Director
BU
12:35pPRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL : 2018/2019 9-month sales at EUR 36.3 million : Strong Printing activity and Delays in invoicing for hardware
AN
12:35pAMAZON COM : Hedge funds push for overhaul at eBay
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : UBS sets gloomy tone for Europe's banks
2HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Foxconn says trying to hire 50,000 people in first quarter after job cu..
3RÉMY COINTREAU : REMY COINTREAU : shares fall on concerns over Chinese growth
4INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA PLC : INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA : Loan Extensions and Bridging Loan Increase
5ARCONIC : ARCONIC : Announces Update on Strategy and Portfolio Review

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.