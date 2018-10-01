Log in
Oxfordshire County Council : Fixing your roads and streets across Oxfordshire

10/01/2018 | 10:37am CEST

Our road repair teams are out and about on Oxfordshire's highways all week round fixing, filling, clearing and resurfacing.

Figures for the week 17-23 September 2018 show that they:

  • Fixed 388 defects (potholes, blocked drains, damaged signs etc)
  • Completed six road patching projects and three resurfacing schemes
  • Repaired an extra 977 potholes across more than 5,200 square meters of road using the Dragon patcher

We also had teams out working on 'micro-asphalt' and other surface enhancement work on the road and footways as well preparation work for major resurfacing projects.

You can read more about the work that we do in towns and villages right across the county here.

Oxfordshire County Council published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 08:36:09 UTC
