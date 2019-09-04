Log in
Oxurion Completes Enrolment of Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating THR-687, a Novel Pan-RGD Integrin Antagonist, for the Treatment of Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

09/04/2019 | 01:30am EDT

Company on Track for Data Read Out by End of 2019


Leuven, Belgium, 4 September 2019 – 7.30 AM CET– Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to preserve vision in patients with diabetic eye disease, announces the completion of enrollment of patients in a Phase 1 trial with THR-687.

The open-label, multicenter, dose escalation Phase 1 study is evaluating the safety of a single intravitreal injection of escalating dose levels (3) of THR-687 for the treatment of patients with diabetic macula edema (DME).  A total of 12 patients with DME have been enrolled into the US-based study (Clinicaltrials.gov: NCT03666923).

THR-687 is a novel pan-RGD integrin antagonist currently being developed as a potential treatment for patients with diabetic eye disease. Preclinical studies have demonstrated that THR-687 is able to target multiple aspects of retinal vascular disease such as vessel leakage, inflammation, and neovascularization.

Results from this Phase 1 study are expected by end of 2019.

Patrik De Haes, MD, CEO of Oxurion nv, commentsThe completion of patient recruitment means that we are on track to announce the results from this study before the end of 2019. Following the recent positive Phase 1 results with THR-149, we are looking forward to the first clinical data read-out with THR-687, the second VEGF independent molecule and pathway in our innovative DME focused pipeline.”  

END

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV
Wouter Piepers,
Global Head of Investor Relations
& Corporate Communications
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10 / +32 478 33 56 32
wouter.piepers@oxurion.com

 		Citigate Dewe Rogerson
David Dible/ Sylvie Berrebi/Nathaniel Dahan
Tel: +44 20 7638 9571
oxurion@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company currently developing a innovative pipeline of three disease-modifying clinical drug candidates for diabetic eye disease, the leading cause of blindness in people of working age worldwide. The pipeline comprises:

• THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, that has shown positive topline Phase 1 results for the treatment of DME. The Company is currently preparing to conduct a Phase 2 clinical program, which is expected to start in early 2020

• THR-687, a pan-RGD integrin antagonist, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study assessing it as a treatment for diabetic retinopathy and DME. Topline results from this study are expected by end of 2019

• THR-317, a PlGF inhibitor is being evaluated for treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), as well as for the treatment of Idiopathic Macular Telangiectasia Type 1 (MacTel 1), a rare retinal disease that affects the macula and can lead to vision loss

Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, and is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the symbol OXUR. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking”. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company’s Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction.  No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
