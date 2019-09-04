Oxurion Completes Enrolment of Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating THR-687, a Novel Pan-RGD Integrin Antagonist, for the Treatment of Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

Company on Track for Data Read Out by End of 2019





Leuven, Belgium, 4 September 2019 – 7.30 AM CET– Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to preserve vision in patients with diabetic eye disease, announces the completion of enrollment of patients in a Phase 1 trial with THR-687.

The open-label, multicenter, dose escalation Phase 1 study is evaluating the safety of a single intravitreal injection of escalating dose levels (3) of THR-687 for the treatment of patients with diabetic macula edema (DME). A total of 12 patients with DME have been enrolled into the US-based study (Clinicaltrials.gov: NCT03666923).

THR-687 is a novel pan-RGD integrin antagonist currently being developed as a potential treatment for patients with diabetic eye disease. Preclinical studies have demonstrated that THR-687 is able to target multiple aspects of retinal vascular disease such as vessel leakage, inflammation, and neovascularization.

Results from this Phase 1 study are expected by end of 2019.

Patrik De Haes, MD, CEO of Oxurion nv, comments: “The completion of patient recruitment means that we are on track to announce the results from this study before the end of 2019. Following the recent positive Phase 1 results with THR-149, we are looking forward to the first clinical data read-out with THR-687, the second VEGF independent molecule and pathway in our innovative DME focused pipeline.”

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company currently developing a innovative pipeline of three disease-modifying clinical drug candidates for diabetic eye disease, the leading cause of blindness in people of working age worldwide. The pipeline comprises:

• THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, that has shown positive topline Phase 1 results for the treatment of DME. The Company is currently preparing to conduct a Phase 2 clinical program, which is expected to start in early 2020

• THR-687, a pan-RGD integrin antagonist, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study assessing it as a treatment for diabetic retinopathy and DME. Topline results from this study are expected by end of 2019

• THR-317, a PlGF inhibitor is being evaluated for treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), as well as for the treatment of Idiopathic Macular Telangiectasia Type 1 (MacTel 1), a rare retinal disease that affects the macula and can lead to vision loss

Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, and is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the symbol OXUR. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

