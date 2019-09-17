Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oxycontin maker Purdue begins bankruptcy in push to settle opioid lawsuits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 11:38am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds a bottle OxyContin made by Purdue Pharma at a pharmacy in Provo, Utah

(Reuters) - Oxycontin maker Purdue Pharma LP on Tuesday told a bankruptcy judge it hopes to broaden support for a proposed settlement of more than 2,600 lawsuits alleging that the company fueled the U.S. opioid crisis.

A lawyer representing the company told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain in White Plains, New York that the case was an opportunity to end a "chaotic maelstrom" of litigation.

The company filed for bankruptcy on Sunday after reaching an outline of a deal with the states and local governments that have accused the company of deceptively marketing opioids by overstating benefits and downplaying risks.

The settlement, which Purdue estimates is worth more than $10 billion, would require the Sackler family to cede ownership of Purdue to a trust, to sell their non-U.S. pharmaceutical businesses and to contribute at least $3 billion.

“Purdue is not shielding itself from these claimants. It is giving itself to these claimants without them even having to prevail in the litigation,” Marshall Huebner, a Davis, Polk & Wardell lawyer representing Purdue told the court.

Numerous states oppose the plan.

“I remain hopeful that parties may be more willing to settle as they learn more about facts and numbers they didn’t previously know,” said Huebner.

The company has been accused of contributing to a public health crisis that has been marked by nearly 400,000 overdose deaths between 1999 and 2017, according to the latest U.S. data.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy promises to be contentious. Purdue said in court filings it will ask the court to pause the lawsuits brought by governments while the bankruptcy goes forward, although Tuesday's hearing was confined to routine requests.

Purdue is the second drug company to seek bankruptcy over the opioid crisis. Insys Therapeutics Inc filed for bankruptcy in June, also citing litigation over the epidemic.

The Chandler, Arizona-based drugmaker, which recently agreed to sell its flagship fentanyl spray Subsys, on Tuesday unveiled a liquidation plan to repay its creditors, including states and localities that have sued. The plan did not spell out how much state and local governments would recover but said they would not be paid in full.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware, Nate Raymond in Boston and Mike Spector in New York.; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Steve Orlofsky)

By Tom Hals and Nate Raymond
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INSYS THERAPEUTICS INC -34.90% 0.05 Delayed Quote.-97.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:12pCLIFFORD CHANCE LLP : advises GTLK on the lease of two cruise vessels to Havila Kystruten AS
PU
12:12pOFFICE OF GOVERNOR OF STATE OF WEST VI : Governor and First Lady Justice issue statement on death of coal mine electrician in Kanawha County
PU
12:12pNATIONAL PORK PRODUCERS COUNCIL : NPPC Welcomes New Swine Inspection System, ‘Reflecting a 21st Century Industry'
PU
12:12pNOC NATIONAL OIL : Storage capacity increased at Ras Lanuf Port
PU
12:11pMarkets fear ECB tiering is an effective rate hike
RE
12:08pFACEBOOK : Germany's Scholz - We cannot accept parallel currencies such as Facebook's Libra
RE
12:07pFrench economy to resist euro zone downturn - central bank
RE
12:05pDivided Fed set to cut interest rates this week, but then what?
RE
12:04pU.S. Industrial Production Rose in August--Update
DJ
11:52aWTO WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION : Los Miembros examinan acuerdos comerciales regionales de la Alianza del Pacífico, los Miembros de la UEEA y Viet Nam
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
2Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
3APPLE : Apple says $14 billion EU tax order 'defies reality and common sense'
4Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
5EAGLE EYE SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC : EAGLE EYE : Final Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group