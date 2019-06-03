Oxygen Forensics Announces Partnership with Rank One Computing

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Oxygen Forensics, a leading global provider of digital forensic investigation software to law enforcement, government, and enterprise organizations, announced its strategic partnership with Rank One Computing, a leading provider of facial recognition and biometrics technology.

Rank One’s facial recognition technology will be integrated into the Oxygen Forensics Detective solution as an included component for users to capture and analyze image and video data. Just as mobile devices, apps, and cloud services have already proven invaluable in modern criminal investigations, so too will facial recognition capabilities. Rank One is unique in its speed and accuracy thanks to a proprietary algorithm, and its software is already used by the Department of Defense and some of the country’s largest police departments.

“Rank One is a perfect complement to our product, which can interact with and extract vital data from over 27,000 unique devices, most of which are equipped with cameras and produce copious visual data,” says Lee Reiber, COO of Oxygen Forensics. “The potential for investigators will be endless. They’ll spend less time looking through thousands of photos or videos on a single device and be better equipped to analyze the aggregated visual data from hundreds of devices, which is sometimes necessary during large-scale incidents to identify suspects.”

“Oxygen Forensics’ platform is everything we’re looking for in a turnkey product partnership, because of the high computational workload required by their application, and the propensity to produce facial analysis insights that are meaningful and improve their user’s workflow. Our efficient and accurate face recognition engine coupled with their legacy of success in digital forensics makes for a highly compelling investigative tool,” says Brendan Klare, CEO of Rank One Computing.

The Oxygen Forensic Detective Suite, including Rank One’s facial recognition component, will be available to previously vetted and appropriately licensed law enforcement organizations and private customers for investigations and corporate in-house analysis.

About Oxygen Forensics, Inc.:

Oxygen Forensics, Inc., is a leading global provider of software for digital forensic investigations involving mobile devices, drones, and cloud data. The company’s flagship software, Oxygen Forensic® Detective, enables law enforcement, defense, and enterprise organizations around the world to extract and examine data from thousands of device types and applications to build thorough digital evidence cases for legal and forensic proceedings.

About Rank One:

Rank One Computing’s proprietary face recognition engine powers over 100M identity proofing verifications annually, partnering with the U.S. Department of Defense, major national banks, a leading credit card provider, and key law enforcement agencies. Created and based in the U.S., they power the industry’s fastest, most accurate and compact face recognition solutions.