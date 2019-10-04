Oyster Point Pharma Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Oyster Point has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “OYST.”

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Cowen & Company, LLC and Piper Jaffray & Co. will act as book-running managers for the proposed offering.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. Our lead product candidate, OC-01, a highly selective nicotinic acetylcholine receptor (nAChR) agonist, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Dry eye disease is a chronic, progressive condition that impacts more than 30 million Americans and is growing in prevalence. OC-01’s novel mechanism of action re-establishes tear film homeostasis by activating the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway to stimulate the glands and cells responsible for natural tear film production, known as the Lacrimal Functional Unit. For more information, visit www.oysterpointrx.com

