Oyster Point Pharma to Present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference

03/05/2019 | 09:10am EST

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a privately held clinical-stage pharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing novel therapies for the treatment of Dry Eye Disease, today announced that Jeffrey Nau, Ph.D., M.M.S., President and CEO, is scheduled to present a corporate overview at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 11th, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. ET at the Boston Marriott Copley Place.

About Oyster Point Pharma, Inc.

Oyster Point Pharma is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company leveraging neuroscience to discover, develop, and commercialize novel therapies to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company’s initial focus is to develop innovative therapeutics to treat the signs and symptoms of Dry Eye Disease by stimulating the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway to activate the glands and cells responsible for tear film production, known as the Lacrimal Functional Unit. Oyster Point is leveraging a class of molecules called nicotinic acetylcholine receptor (nAChR) agonists to bind to receptors on the trigeminal nerve, accessible within the nose, to stimulate natural tear film production.

For more information visit oysterpointrx.com and follow on Twitter at @OysterPointRx.


© Business Wire 2019
