Oyster Point Pharma to Present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a privately held clinical-stage
pharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing novel
therapies for the treatment of Dry Eye Disease, today announced that
Jeffrey Nau, Ph.D., M.M.S., President and CEO, is scheduled to present a
corporate overview at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care
Conference on Monday, March 11th, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. ET at the Boston
Marriott Copley Place.
About Oyster Point Pharma, Inc.
Oyster Point Pharma is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company
leveraging neuroscience to discover, develop, and commercialize novel
therapies to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company’s initial
focus is to develop innovative therapeutics to treat the signs and
symptoms of Dry Eye Disease by stimulating the trigeminal
parasympathetic pathway to activate the glands and cells responsible for
tear film production, known as the Lacrimal Functional Unit. Oyster
Point is leveraging a class of molecules called nicotinic acetylcholine
receptor (nAChR) agonists to bind to receptors on the trigeminal nerve,
accessible within the nose, to stimulate natural tear film production.
For more information visit oysterpointrx.com and follow on Twitter at
@OysterPointRx.
