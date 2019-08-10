P.F. Chang's : Announces Top Ten Finalists in Lettuce Wrap Contest

Online voting opens to determine top three contestants to travel to Las Vegas for championship cook-off

Today, P.F. Chang’s announced the top 10 finalists in its Freestyle Lettuce Wrap Contest, a competition that asked guests to help create the next Lettuce Wrap dish by submitting their favorite flavor combinations. Online voting will now determine the top three finalists.

Nearly 50,000 recipe combinations were submitted nationwide and, in no particular order, the top 10 finalists are:

Banh Mi

Bulgogi

Coconut Shrimp

Hawaiian-Style Pork

Peking Duck

Ramen

Pho

Cream Cheese Rangoon

Thai Peanut Chicken

Sriracha Honey Chicken

“P.F. Chang’s is proud to be the originator of Lettuce Wraps, and we know how passionate our guests are about that menu item,” said Tana Davila, senior vice president of marketing at P.F. Chang’s. “It’s been exciting to see the overwhelming response and the unique, flavorful submissions that will help us imagine the next generation of the Lettuce Wrap. Now it’s up to the public to decide which three finalists will compete in Las Vegas for a coveted spot on our menu.”

From today through August 19th, online voting at LettuceWraps.com will determine which flavors make it to the next round. Three finalists and three P.F. Chang’s chefs will pair up for a live cook-off in Las Vegas. Expect high stakes, big rewards, on-the-fly decision making, red-hot wok flames, and a panel of expert judges. Who will win, and who gets the chop?

The winner will not only enjoy bragging rights for having a Lettuce Wrap flavor on P.F. Chang’s menus across the nation, they will also receive a trip to Las Vegas and a $25,000 cash prize. Second and third place winners will each receive a trip to Las Vegas and a $5,000 cash prize.

