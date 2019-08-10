Log in
P.F. Chang's : Announces Top Ten Finalists in Lettuce Wrap Contest

08/10/2019 | 08:01am EDT

Online voting opens to determine top three contestants to travel to Las Vegas for championship cook-off

Today, P.F. Chang’s announced the top 10 finalists in its Freestyle Lettuce Wrap Contest, a competition that asked guests to help create the next Lettuce Wrap dish by submitting their favorite flavor combinations. Online voting will now determine the top three finalists.

Nearly 50,000 recipe combinations were submitted nationwide and, in no particular order, the top 10 finalists are:

  • Banh Mi
  • Bulgogi
  • Coconut Shrimp
  • Hawaiian-Style Pork
  • Peking Duck
  • Ramen
  • Pho
  • Cream Cheese Rangoon
  • Thai Peanut Chicken
  • Sriracha Honey Chicken

“P.F. Chang’s is proud to be the originator of Lettuce Wraps, and we know how passionate our guests are about that menu item,” said Tana Davila, senior vice president of marketing at P.F. Chang’s. “It’s been exciting to see the overwhelming response and the unique, flavorful submissions that will help us imagine the next generation of the Lettuce Wrap. Now it’s up to the public to decide which three finalists will compete in Las Vegas for a coveted spot on our menu.”

From today through August 19th, online voting at LettuceWraps.com will determine which flavors make it to the next round. Three finalists and three P.F. Chang’s chefs will pair up for a live cook-off in Las Vegas. Expect high stakes, big rewards, on-the-fly decision making, red-hot wok flames, and a panel of expert judges. Who will win, and who gets the chop?

The winner will not only enjoy bragging rights for having a Lettuce Wrap flavor on P.F. Chang’s menus across the nation, they will also receive a trip to Las Vegas and a $25,000 cash prize. Second and third place winners will each receive a trip to Las Vegas and a $5,000 cash prize.

About P.F. Chang’s

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang’s is the first internationally recognized multi-unit casual dining restaurant concept to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. Since inception, P.F. Chang’s chefs have been hand-rolling dim sum, hand chopping and slicing all vegetables and meats, scratch cooking sauces and wok-cooking each dish, every day in every restaurant. P.F. Chang’s scratch menu highlights its wholesome, made-to-order-cooking approach and introduces new dishes and drinks for lunch, happy hour and dinner. Today, P.F. Chang’s has more than 300 restaurants around the world including 25 countries and U.S. airport locations. To find the P.F. Chang’s closest to you, click here. For more P.F. Chang’s news, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @pfchangs.


© Business Wire 2019
