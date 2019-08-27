Log in
P.F. Chang's : Announces Top Three Finalists in Lettuce Wrap Contest

08/27/2019 | 09:39am EDT

Contestants to appear in Las Vegas for live championship cook-off

P.F. Chang’s has announced the top three finalists in its Freestyle Lettuce Wrap Contest, a competition that asked guests to help create the next Lettuce Wrap dish by submitting their favorite flavor combinations. After more than 90,000 online votes, the top three flavor combinations are:

  • Korean Beef Bulgogi
  • Thai Peanut Chicken
  • Sriracha Honey Chicken

When the contest launched in early August, more than 50,000 recipe combinations were submitted from across the country. Now each finalist will be paired with a P.F. Chang’s chef for a live cook-off in Las Vegas Saturday, September 7, at 2 p.m. MST.

“P.F. Chang’s knew our guests were passionate about our original Lettuce Wraps, but to see the excitement and elevation around this signature menu item has been inspiring,” said Tana Davila, senior vice president of marketing at P.F. Chang’s. “We have three unique, flavorful options in front of us, and we know that the competition in Las Vegas will bring high stakes, on-the-fly decision making, red-hot wok flames, big rewards and a lot of fun.”

Contestants will appear at a special event at P.F. Chang’s Las Vegas – Planet Hollywood before a live audience and a panel of judges, including celebrity chef Scott Conant, singer/songwriter Montell Jordan and former P.F. Chang’s employee, reality TV star and racecar driver Arie Luyendyk, Jr. The winner will enjoy a $25,000 cash prize and have their Lettuce Wrap flavor featured on P.F. Chang’s menus across the nation.

About P.F. Chang’s

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang’s is the first internationally recognized multi-unit casual dining restaurant concept to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. Since inception, P.F. Chang’s chefs have been hand rolling dim sum, hand chopping and slicing all vegetables and meats, scratch cooking sauces and wok cooking each dish, every day in every restaurant. P.F. Chang’s scratch menu highlights its wholesome, made-to-order-cooking approach and introduces new dishes and drinks for lunch, happy hour and dinner. Today, P.F. Chang’s has more than 300 restaurants around the world including 25 countries and U.S. airport locations. To find the P.F. Chang’s closest to you, click here. For more P.F. Chang’s news, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @pfchangs.


© Business Wire 2019
