P.F. Chang's : Continues Growth Strategy with Expansion in Dallas Market

03/09/2020 | 06:03am EDT

P.F. Chang’s is excited to announce the opening of its third and newest location in the Dallas metro at the premier Grandscape property. Guests will be offered an elevated dining experience at one of the largest and most unique mixed-use real estate developments in the United States.

Located at 5752 Grandscape Boulevard, Suite 105, in The Colony, Texas, the full-service bistro is 6,000 square feet. Operating hours are Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The restaurant offers dine-in, catering and takeout services seven days a week.

“We’ve seen the demand and know that our guests in the Dallas area love P.F. Chang’s,” said Chief Marketing Officer Tana Davila. “We’re excited to expand our footprint and offer one more place to enjoy our unique perspective on Asian cuisine.”

The new location aligns with a refreshed feel for the well-established brand. P.F. Chang’s is finding new ways to capture the imagination and stoke curiosity with an immersive Asian dining experience. The restaurant will offer new menu items, such as Spicy Miso Ramen and a savory Korean Bulgogi Steak, as it continues to expand its menu influences from all around Asia.

In continued U.S. and international expansion that demonstrates strong investment in the brand, this is the second P.F. Chang’s opening in Texas in the past 18 months. The company opened a location in Waco in October 2018.

Guests can reach the new P.F. Chang’s restaurant in Grandscape at 5752 Grandscape Boulevard, Suite 105 by calling (469) 270-6089. To view the P.F. Chang’s menu or make reservations, visit pfchangs.com.

About P.F. Chang’s
Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang’s is the first internationally recognized multi-unit casual dining restaurant concept to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. Since inception, P.F. Chang’s chefs have been hand-rolling dim sum, hand chopping and slicing all vegetables and meats, scratch cooking sauces and wok-cooking each dish, every day in every restaurant. P.F. Chang’s scratch menu highlights its wholesome, made-to-order-cooking approach and introduces new dishes and drinks for lunch, happy hour and dinner. Today, P.F. Chang’s has more than 300 restaurants around the world including 25 countries and U.S. airport locations. To find the P.F. Chang’s closest to you, click here. For more P.F. Chang’s news, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @pfchangs.


© Business Wire 2020
