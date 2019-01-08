Log in
P&G: Pantene Japan Launched the Advertising Campaign "#HairWeGo My Hair Moves Me Forward"

01/08/2019 | 09:34pm EST

Pantene Japan Launched the Advertising Campaign “#HairWeGo My Hair Moves Me Forward” in a New Year's Newspaper on January 7th, 2019 Selected the First Ever Gray Hair and Baby Celebrities for Pantene Japan Adverting Ambassadors.

Ms. Sato Kondo who Gained Respect and Admiration for Choosing to Keep Her Natural Grey Hair and a Japanese Baby Girl “babychanco” Known as Full Head of Voluminous Hair All Over the World had Taught Us the Importance of Expressing Our True Selves.

Pantene Japan (Headquarters: Kobe City) launched the adverting campaign “#HairWeGo My Hair Moves Me Forward” in the Japanese national newspaper “Asahi Shimbun” on January 7th, 2019 featuring Ms. Sato Kondo and babychanco. Pantene Japan selected Ms. Sato Kondo who is the first ever gray hair advertising ambassador for Pantene Japan and Japanese baby girl called babychanco known as full head of voluminous hair all over the world who both attracted attention with their own style of expressing themselves through their hair in 2018.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006168/en/

Sato Kondo (Photo: Business Wire)

Sato Kondo (Photo: Business Wire)

Summary of the Advertisement

Newspaper advertisement:
January 7th, 2019 (Monday) Asahi Shimbun Newspaper morning edition

Advertisement image DL: https://bit.ly/2s7xIIx

Pantene Official Twitter: @PanteneJapan

Pantene Official Instagram: @pantene_en_official

The Message of the Advertisement

In 2019, let your hair move you forward. From the time we were born, we’ve lived our lives feeling a little anxious about being different and constantly comparing ourselves to others. Somehow, we grew up believing that it’s better to be the same as everyone else, without really understanding why. However, in 2018, Sato Kondo, who proudly lives without coloring or hiding her grey hair, won the admiration of many women.
Japanese baby girl “babychanco” who has full head of voluminous hair, received love from people all over the world. In some way or other, these two may have taught us the importance of expressing our true selves.
In 2019, We hope many more women will take a step forward towards who they want to be. Pantene Japan celebrates all women in taking that first step forward towards who they want to be.

The Special Birthday Movie for babychanco

Pantene Japan sent the short movie titled “The Hairy Tale by babychanco #HairWeGo PANTENE” on December 23rd, 2018 which was the babychanco’s 1st year birthday. The movie features the memory of babychanco's one year from her birth who is well known all over the world as full head of voluminous hair. Looking back at her various hair episodes with our celebration greetings, the story encourages viewers to embrace their own individuality and difference.

This babychanco project started by chance when one of the team member of Pantene found a magazine article about her. The U.S. weekly magazine “People” introduced the baby girl with a comment, "Get this kid a Pantene ad!” babychanco’s unique natural born voluminous hair has been inspiring people around the world to love themselves and to embrace difference which overlaps with the Pantene Japan's brand message,“#HairWeGo My hair moves me forward.”

Movie title: The Hairy Tale by babychanco #HairWeGo PANTENE
Launch timing: December 23rd, 2018
Movie URL (English version) : https://youtu.be/zqF41BUKLy8 (youtube)

Pantene Japan Supports All Women Through Their Own Beautiful Hair.

Pantene Japan has a philosophy "Great hair gives women the courage to take a step forward". We hope many more women will move forward towards who they want to be. Pantene Japan will keep supporting all women who step forward with their beautiful hair.

The Profile of Ms. Sato Kondo

July 11, 1968 born in Gifu prefecture.
Started career from Fuji TV. Assigned many kinds of TV program such as information and comedies with her calm voice.
As a special professor of the department of broadcasting at Nihon University College of Arts, teaching announcement practice, recitation, graduation research guidance from 2011.

The Profile of babychanco

Born in Kyoto Prefecture in December 2017.
She became popular all over the world when she was at the age of 4 months when her mother started post her pictures in Instagram at the age of 4 months. Her followers are over 300,000 in 7 months from first posting. Many of her fans are attracted not only her unique voluminous hair but also her prettiness. Shown with many of domestic TV medias and picked up in overseas magazine "People".


© Business Wire 2019
