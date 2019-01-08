Pantene Japan Launched the Advertising Campaign “#HairWeGo My Hair Moves
Me Forward” in a New Year's Newspaper on January 7th, 2019 Selected the
First Ever Gray Hair and Baby Celebrities for Pantene Japan Adverting
Ambassadors.
Ms. Sato Kondo who Gained Respect and Admiration for Choosing to Keep
Her Natural Grey Hair and a Japanese Baby Girl “babychanco” Known as
Full Head of Voluminous Hair All Over the World had Taught Us the
Importance of Expressing Our True Selves.
Pantene Japan (Headquarters: Kobe City) launched the adverting campaign
“#HairWeGo My Hair Moves Me Forward” in the Japanese national newspaper
“Asahi Shimbun” on January 7th, 2019 featuring Ms. Sato Kondo and
babychanco. Pantene Japan selected Ms. Sato Kondo who is the first ever
gray hair advertising ambassador for Pantene Japan and Japanese baby
girl called babychanco known as full head of voluminous hair all over
the world who both attracted attention with their own style of
expressing themselves through their hair in 2018.
Summary of the Advertisement
Newspaper advertisement:
January 7th, 2019 (Monday) Asahi
Shimbun Newspaper morning edition
The Message of the Advertisement
In 2019, let your hair move you forward. From the time we were born,
we’ve lived our lives feeling a little anxious about being different and
constantly comparing ourselves to others. Somehow, we grew up believing
that it’s better to be the same as everyone else, without really
understanding why. However, in 2018, Sato Kondo, who proudly lives
without coloring or hiding her grey hair, won the admiration of many
women.
Japanese baby girl “babychanco” who has full head of
voluminous hair, received love from people all over the world. In some
way or other, these two may have taught us the importance of expressing
our true selves.
In 2019, We hope many more women will take a step
forward towards who they want to be. Pantene Japan celebrates all women
in taking that first step forward towards who they want to be.
The Special Birthday Movie for babychanco
Pantene Japan sent the short movie titled “The Hairy Tale by babychanco
#HairWeGo PANTENE” on December 23rd, 2018 which was the babychanco’s 1st
year birthday. The movie features the memory of babychanco's one year
from her birth who is well known all over the world as full head of
voluminous hair. Looking back at her various hair episodes with our
celebration greetings, the story encourages viewers to embrace their own
individuality and difference.
This babychanco project started by chance when one of the team member of
Pantene found a magazine article about her. The U.S. weekly magazine
“People” introduced the baby girl with a comment, "Get this kid a
Pantene ad!” babychanco’s unique natural born voluminous hair has been
inspiring people around the world to love themselves and to embrace
difference which overlaps with the Pantene Japan's brand
message,“#HairWeGo My hair moves me forward.”
Movie title: The Hairy Tale by babychanco #HairWeGo PANTENE
Launch
timing: December 23rd, 2018
Movie URL (English version) : https://youtu.be/zqF41BUKLy8
(youtube)
Pantene Japan Supports All Women Through Their
Own Beautiful Hair.
Pantene Japan has a philosophy "Great hair gives women the courage to
take a step forward". We hope many more women will move forward towards
who they want to be. Pantene Japan will keep supporting all women who
step forward with their beautiful hair.
The Profile of Ms. Sato Kondo
July 11, 1968 born in Gifu prefecture.
Started career from Fuji TV.
Assigned many kinds of TV program such as information and comedies with
her calm voice.
As a special professor of the department of
broadcasting at Nihon University College of Arts, teaching announcement
practice, recitation, graduation research guidance from 2011.
The Profile of babychanco
Born in Kyoto Prefecture in December 2017.
She became popular all
over the world when she was at the age of 4 months when her mother
started post her pictures in Instagram at the age of 4 months. Her
followers are over 300,000 in 7 months from first posting. Many of her
fans are attracted not only her unique voluminous hair but also her
prettiness. Shown with many of domestic TV medias and picked up in
overseas magazine "People".
