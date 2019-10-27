Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

P JSC Vyborg Shipyard : VSY specialists took part in the IV USC Open corporate competition of professional skills based on WorldSkills standards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/27/2019 | 07:27am EDT

Back to 10.2019

VSY specialists took part in the IV USC Open corporate competition of professional skills based on WorldSkills standards

From 24 - 27 September the IV Open corporate competition of professional skills based on the WorldSkills standards of USC Group companies was held in Kaliningrad. The competition was held at the premises of Yantar Shipyard and Baltic Shipbuilding College.

The team of Vyborg Shipyard won the first place among the twelve teams participated in the competence 'Assembly of hulls of metal vessels'. The winners are the workers of the hull shop Dyntu Nikita and Ignatchik Ivan. The specialists were prepared for the competition by their tutor, the foreman of the hull shop - Mikhail Akkuzin.

In the competence 'Welding Technologies', a young participant from our shipyard, Andreev Alexey, an electric welder with automatic and semi-automatic machines, took the 8th place in the competition among 12 participants. His tutor is an expert, a former participant and winner (2nd place) of the Competition among the specialists of USC Group companies, - Dmitry Kulago (an electric welder with automatic and semi-automatic machines).

For the second year in a row, Roman Medvedev, deputy head of hull shop, was the chief expert of the Competition in the competence 'Assembly of hulls of metal vessels'.

The next stage for the VSY winners will be preparation and participation within the USC team in the national competition of cross-industry working professions of high-tech industrial segments based on WorldSkills practices.

Congratulations to the guys, we wish them good luck, professional development and further success!

Back to 10.2019

Disclaimer

P JSC Vyborg Shipyard published this content on 27 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2019 11:26:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:01aEAST WEST BANCORP : Archana Deskus Appointed to Board of Directors of East West Bancorp and East West Bank
BU
07:56aUBS wants new recruit Khan to drop criminal complaint over spying
RE
07:27aP JSC VYBORG SHIPYARD : VSY specialists took part in the IV USC Open corporate competition of professional skills based on WorldSkills standards
PU
07:15aWestchester Plastics Maker Embraced Renewable Energy Decades Before Gas Moratorium
DJ
07:15aHong Kong Banks, Long Fat and Happy, Confront Leaner Times
DJ
07:11aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Malabu Scandal - EFCC to Serve Adoke, Etete By Substituted Means
AQ
07:07aLFG INVESTMENT : End of stabilisation period, stabilising actions and lapse of over-allotment option
PU
07:02aTHAI UNION PCL : U.S. duty-free loss could cost Thai products $60 million - minister
RE
06:52aZHEJIANG SHIBAO : Inside information - 2019 third quarterly report
PU
06:50aCHINA SHOULD EASE REGULATIONS FOR FOREIGN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS : HSBC executive
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : French luxury group LVMH offers to buy U.S jewell..
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT: 'appreciate' winning JEDI contract - statement
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : China passes cryptography law as gears up for digital currency
4AROUNDTOWN SA : AROUNDTOWN : and TLG Immobilien AG agree on essential non-binding terms for potential merger
5BMW AG : Former foreign minister Gabriel to head German auto lobby - paper

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group