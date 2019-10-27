P JSC Vyborg Shipyard : VSY specialists took part in the IV USC Open corporate competition of professional skills based on WorldSkills standards

Back to 10.2019

VSY specialists took part in the IV USC Open corporate competition of professional skills based on WorldSkills standards

From 24 - 27 September the IV Open corporate competition of professional skills based on the WorldSkills standards of USC Group companies was held in Kaliningrad. The competition was held at the premises of Yantar Shipyard and Baltic Shipbuilding College.

The team of Vyborg Shipyard won the first place among the twelve teams participated in the competence 'Assembly of hulls of metal vessels'. The winners are the workers of the hull shop Dyntu Nikita and Ignatchik Ivan. The specialists were prepared for the competition by their tutor, the foreman of the hull shop - Mikhail Akkuzin.

In the competence 'Welding Technologies', a young participant from our shipyard, Andreev Alexey, an electric welder with automatic and semi-automatic machines, took the 8th place in the competition among 12 participants. His tutor is an expert, a former participant and winner (2nd place) of the Competition among the specialists of USC Group companies, - Dmitry Kulago (an electric welder with automatic and semi-automatic machines).

For the second year in a row, Roman Medvedev, deputy head of hull shop, was the chief expert of the Competition in the competence 'Assembly of hulls of metal vessels'.

The next stage for the VSY winners will be preparation and participation within the USC team in the national competition of cross-industry working professions of high-tech industrial segments based on WorldSkills practices.

Congratulations to the guys, we wish them good luck, professional development and further success!

