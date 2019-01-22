P. Kip Huffman Joins Freedom Bank as Senior Vice President & Controller

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCQX: FDVA) today announced the hiring of
Kip Huffman as Senior Vice President & Controller.
“Kip Huffman is an excellent addition to the Freedom Bank leadership
team,” said Joe Thomas, President and CEO. “He brings demonstrated
accounting experience and will be an asset in assisting with bank wide
finance functions, ALCO, and regulatory reporting. Kip fills an
important role to strengthen the Bank’s financial reporting and prepare
the Bank for higher levels of profitability and accelerated growth.”
In his role as Controller, Mr. Huffman will have oversight of the
accounting department. Mr. Huffman, along with the finance team, will
work together to ensure that each line of business has improved
financial metrics and business intelligence to better manage the company.
“I am excited to join the Freedom Bank team as Senior Vice President &
Controller,” said Kip Huffman. “I look forward to being a part of this
successful team and contributing to the new direction and growth of the
company.”
Kip brings 10 years of finance experience, and is a licensed CPA. He was
most recently employed by Elliott Davis LLC, where he was a Senior
Manager. At Elliott Davis he was responsible for the oversight of nine
external audits including two SEC registrants. He also oversaw numerous
internal audits for clients throughout South Carolina, North Carolina,
Virginia, Tennessee, and Georgia.
About Freedom Bank
Freedom Bank is a community-oriented bank headquartered in Fairfax,
Virginia with total assets of $518 million and total deposits of $438
million at September 30, 2018. The bank has locations in Fairfax,
Reston, Chantilly and Vienna and a mortgage division headquartered in
Chantilly. The bank’s stock trades on the OTCQX market as FDVA. For
information about Freedom Bank’s deposit and loan services, visit the
Bank’s website at www.freedombankva.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, including our
expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various
risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to
differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates
and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and
loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national
economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market
areas, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client
relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss
of key production personnel. Other risks that can affect the Bank are
detailed from time to time in our quarterly and annual reports filed
with the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council. We caution
readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The
forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and
we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to
reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the
date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past
results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future
performance.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005509/en/