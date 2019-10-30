Log in
PA Gaming Control Board Levies Fines Totaling $120,000

10/30/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board today approved fines totaling $120,000 against two casino operators.

The fines were the result of Board approvals at its public meeting of consent agreements between the PGCB's Office of Enforcement Counsel and:

  • Downs Racing, L.P., operator of Mohegan Sun Pocono in Luzerne County, a $110,000 fine for underage gaming violations; and
  • Washington Trotting Association, LLC, operator of the Meadows Racetrack and Casino in Washington County, a $10,000 fine for allowing employees to work with expired gaming licenses.

DETAILS

The first fine levied against Downs Racing, L.P. stemmed from 4 incidents in which individuals under the age of 21 accessed the gaming floor:

  1. A 17-year-old male gained access onto the gaming floor, wagered at slot machines and attempted to wager at a table game;
  2. An 18-year-old female gained access onto the gaming floor and wagered at slot machines;
  3. A 19-year-old male gained access onto the gaming floor and wagered at table games;
  4. A 19-year-old female gained access onto the gaming floor on seven consecutive days and was issued a players card, wagered at slot machines and table games, was served alcohol and cashed out at the cage.

The fine against Washington Trotting Association, LLC was the result of two incidents in which employees of the casino were permitted to work after their gaming licenses expired and without authorization being given by the Board.

The next meeting of the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in the PGCB's Public Hearing Room located on the second floor of the Strawberry Square Complex in Harrisburg. 

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board:

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of gambling legalized under 2004's Race Horse Development and Gaming Act and the Gaming Expansion Act of 2017. In addition to slot machine and table games gambling at land-based casinos, the expansion includes online casino games available to date on three sites; sports wagering offered through sportsbooks at 12 locations and through five online outlets; video gaming terminals (VGTs) offered thus far at 10 qualified truck stops; fantasy sports contests through eight providers; and, online games at airports.

The mature land-based casino industry in Pennsylvania currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos.  These facilities collectively employ over 16,000 people and annually generate over $1.3 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. Construction of a 13th casino is currently underway along with a number of new "mini-casinos" that are expected to begin operation over the next couple of years.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

CONTACTS:

Doug Harbach or Richard McGarvey


(717) 346-8321  

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pa-gaming-control-board-levies-fines-totaling-120-000--300948433.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board


