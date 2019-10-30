PA Gaming Control Board Levies Fines Totaling $120,000

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board today approved fines totaling $120,000 against two casino operators.

The fines were the result of Board approvals at its public meeting of consent agreements between the PGCB's Office of Enforcement Counsel and:

Downs Racing, L.P. , operator of Mohegan Sun Pocono in Luzerne County , a $110,000 fine for underage gaming violations; and

DETAILS

The first fine levied against Downs Racing, L.P. stemmed from 4 incidents in which individuals under the age of 21 accessed the gaming floor:

A 17-year-old male gained access onto the gaming floor, wagered at slot machines and attempted to wager at a table game; An 18-year-old female gained access onto the gaming floor and wagered at slot machines; A 19-year-old male gained access onto the gaming floor and wagered at table games; A 19-year-old female gained access onto the gaming floor on seven consecutive days and was issued a players card, wagered at slot machines and table games, was served alcohol and cashed out at the cage.

The fine against Washington Trotting Association, LLC was the result of two incidents in which employees of the casino were permitted to work after their gaming licenses expired and without authorization being given by the Board.

The next meeting of the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in the PGCB's Public Hearing Room located on the second floor of the Strawberry Square Complex in Harrisburg.

