PA Options for Wellness Opens First Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Harrisburg

07/06/2020 | 09:45am EDT

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PA Options for Wellness Inc., a Pennsylvania-based medical cannabis research company, announced today the opening of its first dispensary, VYTAL Options, at 4711 Queen Avenue in Harrisburg. The Pennsylvania Department of Health deemed the location operational and ready to open on June 16, 2020.

PA Options for Wellness was founded in 2014 with a research and education-centered goal of becoming the leader in Pennsylvania's emerging medical cannabis industry. It is one of the first recipients of a Clinical Registrant permit, and in collaboration with Penn State College of Medicine, is focusing on improving patient outcomes, quality of life and developing novel treatment methods.  All in an effort to identify the cannabis strains most effective for particular medical conditions through clinical research.

 “We are thrilled to open a greatly needed dispensary for patients throughout the Commonwealth,” said Thomas A. Trite, CEO and founder of PA Options for Wellness. “We look forward to serving patients through our Medical Model focused on outcomes.”

VYTAL Options will be available to qualified and approved patients who possess a valid medical marijuana identification card.  The dispensary will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

VYTAL Options plans to open its next location on Chestnut Street in Lancaster this August. 

Patients may contact VYTAL Options at 717-303-3017 to book an appointment and walk-ins are also welcome. All new patients and caregivers of new patients must first fill out an intake form and call to schedule a consultation with a VYTAL Options pharmacist. Every dispensary will have pharmacists available on-site to answer any questions.

Additionally, eligible patients will be able to order products through the VYTAL Options website. For more information, please visit www.vytaloptions.com

The Department of Health has also approved Phase I of the PA Options for Wellness grow/process facility located in Penn Township, Perry County, Duncannon, PA, which will be expanded to 65,000 square feet. The grow/process facility passed the Department of Health’s operational inspection and is now eligible to begin growing and processing.

About PA Options for Wellness

PA Options for Wellness was founded by Thomas A. Trite, PD, FASCP, in 2014 with the goal of creating a premier medical cannabis service model and to be the leader in the emerging medical cannabis industry and cannabis research.

Headquartered in Harrisburg, PA Options for Wellness’ mission is to become the preferred provider of medical cannabis to qualified, approved patients through high quality products, and dignified, professional service. We are focused on research, patient outcomes and quality of life.

PA Options for Wellness is proud to have been awarded one of the first Pennsylvania Clinical Registrant licenses in June 2019 in collaboration with Penn State College of Medicine. We are now building a grow/process facility with lab space as well as 6 dispensaries across Pennsylvania.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
