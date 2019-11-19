Log in
PAC Storage Boosts Data Storage Performance with New Enhancements

11/19/2019

ALISO VIEJO, CA, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAC Storage (PAC), a premier developer and manufacturer of data storage solutions, has announced three new powerful enhancements to their existing line of hardware: Scale-Out NAS systems, Next Generation Controllers, and 32Gb FC and 25GbE host boards. Each enhancement dramatically accelerates system performance, providing tremendous benefits to a wide range of industries and applications including database, analytics, virtualization, motion media, file sharing, cloud data integration, data science, AI, and more.

The all-new Scale-Out NAS systems product line supports 100+ Gbps performance and scaling to more than 100 PB capacity. These solutions allow capacity and performance to be increased by horizontally adding another node (array) to the system.

These Scale-Out NAS systems are joined by new Next Generation Controllers featuring up to twelve cores of the latest Intel CPU technology. Improvements also include doubling the controller cache to 512GBs, enabling PAC controllers to now boost performance by up to 80%, fulfilling the demanding requirements of today’s intensive enterprise data environments. Both PAC Storage PS and PAC All Flash product lines will feature the Next Generation Controllers with All Flash designed to deliver optimal SSD performance and response times of less than 0.35 milliseconds, as well as up to 900K IOPS and 10,000/5,500 MB/s read/write speed.

Rounding out the new PAC Storage enhancements are 32Gb FC and 25GbE host boards which enable enterprise customers to easily migrate to the new networking standards for data access acceleration. The 32Gb FC and 25GbE host connectivity more than double system bandwidth via a single lane, making the storage infrastructure more scalable and flexible. An affiliate company of BOXX Technologies, PAC Storage will showcase their solutions inside BOXX booth #807 at Supercomputing 2019 (SC19), Nov.19-22, in Denver, Colorado.

"With this solution, we’ve truly hit it out of the park,” said PAC CEO Rick Crane. “The new Scale-Out version of NAS is an outstanding and innovative alternative for our Isilon customers looking for a scale-out environment that’s simple to administer and easy on their budget. Even better, they can take advantage of the Next Generation technology in this product, as well as in our existing portfolio of SAN/NAS."

 

About PAC Storage

PAC Storage is an enterprise data storage hardware solution. Since 2005, PAC SAN solutions have been data center cornerstones nationwide for primary, secondary, backup, and disaster recovery. In 2017, PAC introduced PS storage solutions which offer SAN and NAS, and include cloud gateway options. Offering the best price point in the industry, PAC feature-rich solutions are renowned for no single point of failure and scalability to petabytes of on-premise storage. Learn more at www.pacstorage.com.

 

John Vondrak
BOXX Technologies
5128523326
jvondrak@boxx.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
