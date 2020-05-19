PAE Awarded Ten-Year Contract to Provide Aircraft Maintenance to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency

FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAE (NASDAQ: PAE, PAEWW), a global leader in delivering smart solutions to the U.S. government and its allies, was awarded the National Aviation Maintenance and Logistics Services contract by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, an agency of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The contract has a one-year base period of performance with nine one-year options, a potential three-month extension and an estimated total value of more than $1.26 billion.



PAE President and CEO John Heller said the award recognizes PAE’s dependability and specialized expertise for aircraft maintenance.

“With our long track record serving CBP’s aircraft maintenance needs, PAE has proven to be a trusted partner in supporting U.S. national security,” Heller said. “We look forward to continuing our support to this critical national security customer as we apply our innovative solutions supporting the CBP mission and fleet of over 200 aircraft.”

“This is truly a team win and a tribute to the more than 650 dedicated men and women on this program,” said PAE Vice President of CBP Program Management Rob Ulses. “These hard-working individuals have established a real partnership with CBP that allows us not only to support day-to-day operations, but to adapt and react to special missions.”

PAE will continue to provide safe and ready aircraft to ensure the U.S. government meets operational commitments to safeguard America’s borders. PAE will provide this essential support from aviation operational sites at military bases, civilian airfields and alternate locations across the United States. The broad scope of work extends from scheduled and unscheduled aircraft maintenance and repair to managing fueling, logistics and supplies.

