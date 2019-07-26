Log in
PAE Visa Support Services Employees Take Citizen's Oath at Work

07/26/2019 | 06:34pm EDT

PORTSMOUTH, NH, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two PAE employees took a break from their job supporting immigration at the National Visa Center to take their oath of citizenship July 26.  Salina Tara Palreiro, a native of Thailand with a master’s degree in educational linguistics, and Genevieve Al Deraawi, who taught French in Beirut for 20 years, joined 26 others in a ceremony marking their naturalization at the Portsmouth, New Hampshire, facility.

“I love my work,” said Palreiro, who first moved to the United States in 2010 and has worked for PAE since 2014. “I feel really proud.”

Palreiro led the pledge of allegiance for the new citizens, which included her colleague Al Deraawi and Al Deraawi’s three adult children. Al Deraawi immigrated from Beirut five years ago with her husband and her children because she believed in the promise of America, she said. For the past 2.5 years, she’s worked for PAE at NVC. Her daughter, Carla Yeremian, also worked at PAE at NVC for three years.

“I’m so happy. Where I work now, my team leader, everybody... They support me. I thank them,” she said. “This feeling …you can’t say. (We’re) happy. It’s a new life for us.”

The NVC is responsible for pre-processing vast amounts of detailed information collected for each U.S. Citizenship and Immigration-approved visa petition. From there, the U.S. Department of State reviews applications to determine if candidates meet visa requirements. Work at NVC includes collection of visa application fees and preliminary review of supporting documentation. The NVC also supports national security efforts and fraud investigations. The Portsmouth location employs about 720 men and women who process over 15,000 cases a week for more than 140 countries. It’s one of only two visa support service centers run by PAE that manages the flow of legal immigration.

“Through our diligent work compiling and reviewing in-depth information about candidates, we’re supporting the safety of our country,” said PAE CEO John Heller. “But just as important – we’re helping individuals realize their dream of becoming U.S. citizens.”

For more information, visit pae.com.

Hi res video package for distribution here with subtitles: https://youtu.be/apzmPtx8iKk 

Hi res video package for distribution here without subtitles: https://youtu.be/Ox7jPcLhRq4

Please credit PAE as the source. Video run time is 1:04.

First speaker in video: Salina Tara Palreiro, PAE employee/new citizen

Second speaker in video: Genevieve Al Deraawi, PAE employee/new citizen

Third speaker in video: John Heller, PAE CEO

About PAE

For more than 60 years, PAE has tackled the world’s toughest challenges to deliver agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. With more than 20,000 employees on all seven continents and in more than 70 countries, PAE delivers a broad range of operational support services to meet the critical needs of our clients. Our headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia. Find us online at pae.com, on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn

# # #

Media Contact:

Kerry McGinley, (719) 217-6204, Kerry.McGinley@pae.com

For additional information, please visit our website, pae.com, or follow us at @PAE CompanyLinkedInFacebook or YouTube.

 

 

 

Kerry McGinley
PAE
719-310-6609
kerry.mcginley@pae.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
