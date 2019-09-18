Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PAN Communications : Named ‘Medium PR Firm of the Year' at PR News' Platinum PR Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 02:59pm EDT

Agency also celebrates wins in crisis management and event marketing categories

PAN Communications, an integrated marketing and PR agency for B2B tech and healthcare brands, was recognized as “Medium PR Firm of the Year” at PR News' Platinum PR Award ceremony last evening in New York City. The firm was also recognized in several campaign categories, including Crisis Management for its work with Crimson Hexagon (recently merged with Brandwatch) and Event Marketing in support of the Forbes Under 30 Summit.

These accomplishments come on the heels of a successful year for the firm, marked by its international expansion and UK acquisition, New York momentum and recently strengthened executive leadership team. These milestones, coupled with the firm’s laser-focused approach to creating strategic integrated PR programs, are just a few of the reasons PAN was named “Medium PR Firm of the Year.”

“This award is dedicated to the exceptional work that our team has accomplished over the last 12 months, which has enabled us to experience solid growth across the B2B tech and healthcare markets,” said Philip A. Nardone Jr., president & CEO of PAN Communications. “It’s a true testament to their hard work and collaboration with our client base, both of which positioned us as leaders among our industry peers. I couldn’t be more proud of this significant milestone at PAN.”

Additionally, PAN’s client teams received campaign recognition from this year’s award ceremony that spans a variety of integrated marketing and PR focus areas. From the crisis management and tradeshow/event PR wins, to finalists for several integrated and healthcare campaigns, the Platinum PR awards showcased PAN’s breadth of experience in the field.

About PAN

PAN Communications is a leading integrated marketing and PR agency servicing B2B tech and healthcare brands. Recently named “Tech Agency of the Year” and “Best Mid-Sized Agency to Work For” by Holmes Report in 2018, the firm has office locations in Boston, San Francisco, New York, Orlando and London. PAN supports customer growth journeys and helps B2B brands effectively scale by moving ideas that create compelling stories, drive intent and influence markets across all forms of media. The firm’s unique approach leverages its international presence while offering the agility and personalized service of a mid-sized agency for brands such as SAP, AppDirect, 8x8, Radial, MediaMath, Actian, Cogito and Maestro Health. PAN strives to help today’s modern marketers by integrating a combination of services to better engage with target audiences and move markets. For more information visit our website at www.pancommunications.com, follow us on Twitter (@PANcomm) or call 617.502.4300.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:42pNVIDIA : Artist's NVIDIA-Powered AI Images of New York City Blanket Manhattan Landmark
PU
03:41pCleanCision Shown to Significantly Reduce High Surgical Site Infection Rates in Colorectal Surgery as Compared to Standard Wound Protectors
BU
03:39pMUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03:37pSPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS : Notification filed by National Security Exchange to report the removal from listing and registration of matured, redeemed or retired securities Initial Filing Amendments
PU
03:36pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Sep 18
DJ
03:32pIMAX USA : Ford v Ferrari is Roaring into IMAX® Theatres | Watch The Trailer
PU
03:32pCITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS : CTXR Presentation_Fall 2019
PU
03:32pEBAY : Low Latency and High Throughput in CAL Ingress
PU
03:32pCLEAN POWER CONCEPTS : Hemp Technology Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Pettanicals Pet Treats Inc.
AQ
03:28pCHINA GOLD SEES CANADA'S IAMGOLD AS GOOD FIT : executive
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL : TOTAL : CEO - Attack on Saudi oil facilities will have consequences
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Kraft Heinz Shares Slide After 3G Capital Trims Stake -- WSJ
3FEDEX CORPORATION : FedEx Slashes Outlook, Sinking Shares 10% -- WSJ
4CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION : CREDIT MARKETS: Junk-Bond Investors Cut Energy Positions -- WSJ
5COBHAM PLC : Britain to investigate £4 billion U.S. takeover of defence firm Cobham

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group