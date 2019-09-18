PAN Communications : Named ‘Medium PR Firm of the Year' at PR News' Platinum PR Awards

Agency also celebrates wins in crisis management and event marketing categories

PAN Communications, an integrated marketing and PR agency for B2B tech and healthcare brands, was recognized as “Medium PR Firm of the Year” at PR News' Platinum PR Award ceremony last evening in New York City. The firm was also recognized in several campaign categories, including Crisis Management for its work with Crimson Hexagon (recently merged with Brandwatch) and Event Marketing in support of the Forbes Under 30 Summit.

These accomplishments come on the heels of a successful year for the firm, marked by its international expansion and UK acquisition, New York momentum and recently strengthened executive leadership team. These milestones, coupled with the firm’s laser-focused approach to creating strategic integrated PR programs, are just a few of the reasons PAN was named “Medium PR Firm of the Year.”

“This award is dedicated to the exceptional work that our team has accomplished over the last 12 months, which has enabled us to experience solid growth across the B2B tech and healthcare markets,” said Philip A. Nardone Jr., president & CEO of PAN Communications. “It’s a true testament to their hard work and collaboration with our client base, both of which positioned us as leaders among our industry peers. I couldn’t be more proud of this significant milestone at PAN.”

Additionally, PAN’s client teams received campaign recognition from this year’s award ceremony that spans a variety of integrated marketing and PR focus areas. From the crisis management and tradeshow/event PR wins, to finalists for several integrated and healthcare campaigns, the Platinum PR awards showcased PAN’s breadth of experience in the field.

About PAN

PAN Communications is a leading integrated marketing and PR agency servicing B2B tech and healthcare brands. Recently named “Tech Agency of the Year” and “Best Mid-Sized Agency to Work For” by Holmes Report in 2018, the firm has office locations in Boston, San Francisco, New York, Orlando and London. PAN supports customer growth journeys and helps B2B brands effectively scale by moving ideas that create compelling stories, drive intent and influence markets across all forms of media. The firm’s unique approach leverages its international presence while offering the agility and personalized service of a mid-sized agency for brands such as SAP, AppDirect, 8x8, Radial, MediaMath, Actian, Cogito and Maestro Health. PAN strives to help today’s modern marketers by integrating a combination of services to better engage with target audiences and move markets. For more information visit our website at www.pancommunications.com, follow us on Twitter (@PANcomm) or call 617.502.4300.

