PAN Communications : Partners with Heinz Marketing for the Agency's 6th Annual Content Fitness Report

Findings Show Nearly 70 Percent of Marketers Lack Confidence in Content Measurement

PAN Communications, an integrated marketing and PR agency for B2B tech and healthcare brands, today released its sixth annual Content Fitness Report. Each year, PAN surveys 100+ marketers on their content marketing challenges and pain points to evaluate specific trends and uncover actionable insights for the year ahead. The report continues to serve as a strategic guide for the agency’s customers and as a model for B2B marketers seeking advice and direction throughout their content marketing journeys.

This year, the agency partnered with Heinz Marketing to amplify the reach of the survey, enabling the Content Fitness Test to hit an expanded network of marketers for data collection.

A few of the key insights include:

- 61% of respondents want thought leadership and executive programs to become a content priority. Brand awareness and thought leadership are the top goals for marketers’ content programs.

- 62.5% of marketers define their strategy as fully integrated, a 9% increase from the previous year.

- Customer experience is the No. 1 priority for marketers in terms of brand advocacy and trust, but only 30% of marketers have implemented a ‘Voice of the Customer’ program.

- 69% of respondents are not confident in their content measurement strategy and delivering ROI.

“The Content Fitness Report contains insights that have the potential to influence decision-making and strategy for marketers across the industry,” said Matt Heinz, president of Heinz Marketing. “This year’s survey touched on topics like content integration and executive thought leadership – areas that have continued to influence customers and prospects for both of our agencies. I’m excited I was able to collaborate with PAN as they celebrate six years of delivering consistent, impactful content marketing insights.”

This year’s data aligns with what brand marketers are seeing across their content marketing programs. Over the past six years, PAN has seen an uptick in the amount of premium content being produced, as well as a wider variety of content styles such as video, eBooks, white papers and surveys that are designed to better target specific audiences. The demand for executive thought leadership content has also risen, a trend the agency attributes to the rapidly evolving tech industry. Technology’s ever-changing dynamic has sparked the need for proactive commentary and unique points of view to help differentiate a brand’s personality.

The consistency of an annual report allows PAN to be a strategic resource for customers and peers returning yearly for guidance. PAN looks forward to continuing to share industry best practices and valuable insights to assist marketers throughout their content marketing journeys.

