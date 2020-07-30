Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

PANASONIC HAS CUT COBALT CONTENT TO LESS THAN 5% IN TESLA BATTERY CELLS -EXECUTIVE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 04:50am EDT

EXCLUSIVE-PANASONIC HAS CUT COBALT CONTENT TO LESS THAN 5% IN TESLA BATTERY CELLS -EXECUTIVE
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PANASONIC CORPORATION -1.13% 1046.5 End-of-day quote.1.65%
TESLA, INC. 1.53% 1499.11 Delayed Quote.258.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:00aThai finance ministry slashes 2020 GDP outlook to 8.5% contraction
RE
04:57aHong Kong June retail sales plunge 24.8% as coronavirus weighs
RE
04:54aGerman GDP plunge in Q2 wipes out nearly 10 years of growth - stats office
RE
04:54aGerman economy shrinks by record 10.1% in second quarter
RE
04:50aAs Japan weighs missile-defence options, Raytheon lobbies for Lockheed's $300 mln radar deal
RE
04:50aPanasonic to launch cobalt free batteries in 2-3 yrs -executive
RE
04:50aPanasonic has cut cobalt content to less than 5% in tesla battery cells -executive
RE
04:50aPanasonic to convert lines at nevada factory from sept as it prepares to boost energy density of tesla battery cells -executive
RE
04:50aPanasonic to boost energy density of tesla battery cells by 20% in 5 years -executive
RE
04:45aFresh lira slide rekindles crisis fears for Turkey
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals to boost profits
2PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : says 86% profit jump flags shift from cash payments in stores
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Cuts Dividend Proposal as Coronavirus Hits Results -- Update
4ENI SPA : ENI : result for the second quarter and half year 2020
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev 2Q Hit By Impairment Charge Against African Business

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group