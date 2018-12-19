PANTAFLIX : acquires majority stake in Creative Cosmos 15 and opens up new growth potential in the marketing segment

PANTAFLIX AG (XETRA: PAL, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) increased its stake in the creative and production agency Creative Cosmos 15 GmbH (CC15) from 40.5% to 51% with effect from yesterday (18 December). PANTAFLIX acquires shares from the investment company 8 ventures Berlin GmbH via CC15 co-founder and shareholder Joko Winterscheidt. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. This will enable consolidation within the Group in the future.

With this transaction, PANTAFLIX AG significantly extends its value chain with regard to innovative marketing concepts and media strategies. The company, founded in April 2016, has already celebrated a number of successes and has set itself the task of primarily realising 'entertainment for brands' with its entertainment competence.

In the past, CC15 has successfully developed and implemented eye-catching and wide-ranging marketing concepts for well-known industrial customers such as Volkswagen, Amazon and Nike. Among other things, CC15 2018 produced the 'AutoAuto ShowShow' (www.youtube.com) with Joko Winterscheidt as the protagonist for Daimler AG (Mercedes-Benz), a multi-part campaign that is played out exclusively on social media channels.

'As PANTAFLIX AG, we are always looking for ways to reinvent and rethink entertainment. The majority shareholding in CC15 is an important milestone on this path. Two exciting companies are moving even closer together to reach a new level in innovative marketing,' says Nicolas Paalzow, Chief Production Officer (CPO) of PANTAFLIX AG and CC15 Managing Director.