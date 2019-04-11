Log in
PAPA MURPHY'S HOLDINGS, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout

04/11/2019 | 04:55pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of Papa Murphy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: FRSH)?
  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to April 11, 2019?
  • Do you think the proposed buyout is fair?
  • Do you want to discuss your rights? 

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Papa Murphy’s Holdings, Inc. (“Papa Murphy’s” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: FRSH) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by MTY Food Group Inc. (“MTY”) in a transaction valued at approximately $190 million.  Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Papa Murphy’s will receive $6.45 in cash for each share of Papa Murphy’s common stock.

If you own common stock of Papa Murphy’s and purchased any shares before April 11, 2019, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.  

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:                                                                                             

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

RL Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
