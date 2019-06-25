Log in
PAR Technology : Introduces New Integration Partners to the Brink POS® Software Ecosystem

06/25/2019 | 05:59am EDT

Partners include PingHD, NovaDine, 7shifts, Gratuity Solutions, Exponent HR, and PXYData

New Hartford, NY- May 29, 2019 - ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) to the restaurant and retail industries, announced today PingHD, NovaDine, 7shifts, Gratuity Systems, Exponent HR, and PXYData have been added to the large ecosystem of PAR's Brink POS software. These new partnerships will allow our current and future customers to continue to use best in class partners and applications to strengthen their technology stacks. ParTech, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR).

Details on the integration partners:

PingHD - PingHD is a digital signage solution that provides consulting, content design, installation, training and support for quick service restaurants.

NovaDine - NovaDine is an online ordering platform offering a wide array of features, including group ordering, curbside check-in, integration with loyalty programs, and offers full menu/order/POS integration with Grubhub, DoorDash, UberEats and Postmates.

7shifts- 7shifts provides employee scheduling software specifically designed for restaurants. The robust solution helps managers and operators spend less time and effort scheduling their staff, reduce their monthly labor costs, and streamline team communication.

Gratuity Solutions - An automated PayData platform that helps restaurants eliminate the manual processes used to calculate and distribute gratuities, commissions and service charges, and move data between disparate systems to calculate actual earnings and process through to payroll or digital payment platforms.

Exponent HR - ExponentHR is the human capital management solution that powers your team with a single-source resource for HR, payroll, and benefits administration.

PXYData- PXYData is a data design agency that focuses primarily on extracting the data out of core systems, such as the POS, and putting them into a single source of truth.

The above value-add partners are just the latest to join Brinks ever-growing list of integration partners.

'We are honored to add these great partners to our industry leading ecosystem. At PAR, our goal is to provide our customers with freedom of choice. We look forward to the great things we can do together with our PARtners,' said Stephen Lee, Manager of Strategic Partnerships, ParTech, Inc.

To learn more about our integration ecosystem, visit https://www.partech.com/integrations/.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

PAR Technology Corporation's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. PAR's Hospitality segment has been a leading provider of restaurant and retail technology for more than 30 years. PAR offers technology solutions for the full spectrum of restaurant operations, from large chain and independent table service restaurants to international quick service chains. Products from PAR also can be found in retailers, cinemas, cruise lines, stadiums and food service companies. PAR's Government Business is a leader in providing computer-based system design, engineering and technical services to the Department of Defense and various federal agencies. For more information, visit https://www.partech.com or connect with PAR on Facebook and Twitter.

###

Disclaimer

Par Technology Corporation published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 09:58:08 UTC
