PAREXEL Introduces New Dedicated Division to Help Emerging Biotech Companies Reach their Goals Quickly and Cost-Effectively

PAREXEL International Corporation, a leading innovator of global
biopharmaceutical services, today introduced a new, dedicated division
to support emerging biotech companies in reaching their drug development
and commercialization goals quickly and cost-effectively. PAREXEL
Biotech builds on the Company’s heritage of clinical, regulatory,
commercial and technology expertise with enhanced strategic consulting
and asset development capabilities, offering a new Biotech-focused team
and organizational structure for customers. Led by James Anthony, Global
Head of Biotech, and Graciela Racaro, Global Head of Biotech Operations,
the division will help emerging companies minimize complexity, reduce
costs, and accelerate timelines.
“Today’s emerging biotech companies have an increasingly critical role
in identifying and developing new medicines that truly serve as the
innovative arm of the industry,” said James Anthony. “However, these
companies face significant pressures and challenges in terms of
timelines, resources and funding to succeed.”
Graciela Racaro added, “We look forward to combining PAREXEL’s expertise
and global infrastructure with an agile and efficient delivery model
that is aligned to this specific segment, enabling emerging biotech
companies to focus on their core capabilities and reach their strategic
goals.”
PAREXEL Biotech takes a consultative approach to develop tailored
strategies that help companies achieve their objectives throughout the
journey from discovery, proof of concept, development, registration and
ultimately commercialization, with services that include:
-
Global regulatory consulting, with more than 50 former regulators from
around the world and more than 1,000 regulatory experts on staff;
-
Strategy consulting led by Health Advances, a boutique consultancy
with more than 26 years of experience in the biotech sector;
-
China Advisory Services to help companies participate in the country’s
growing, yet complex market opportunity;
-
Quantitative Clinical Development and Genomic Medicine Services to
optimize clinical success and maximize product value;
-
Patient recruitment services proven historically to provide 22 percent
faster enrollment from first subject randomized to last subject
randomized1
-
Trial execution services, with completion rates historically 4 percent
faster than industry averages from final protocol available to
Clinical Study Report approved2;
-
Real World Evidence programs informed by and connected to biotech
stakeholder perspectives and requirements.
“PAREXEL has been working to support biotech companies across the globe
with clinical research services and regulatory consulting for many
years, successfully accomplishing more than 650 projects in this space
and developing a deep understanding of the needs of these companies,”
said Peyton Howell, Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer for PAREXEL.
“To build on our commitment to biotech success, we have grown our
capabilities to include management and strategy consulting, pipeline
development, value substantiation and evidence vetting. This enables us
to provide experience, expertise and partnership throughout the biotech
journey, and bring even greater value to this sector.”
For more information and insights from PAREXEL Biotech visit http://www.parexel.com/biotech.
About PAREXEL International
PAREXEL International Corporation is a leading innovator of global
biopharmaceutical services. We simplify our clients’ journey of
transforming scientific discoveries into new medical treatments for
patients with high-quality Phase I-IV clinical research, regulatory,
consulting and market access services. PAREXEL develops breakthrough
innovations and solutions by leveraging its comprehensive therapeutic,
technical and functional expertise, in more than 100 countries around
the world. For more information, visit our website
and follow us on LinkedIn
and Twitter.
PAREXEL is a registered trademark of PAREXEL International Corporation.
All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
1 Source: KMR Group – Clinical Group 2015-2017
2 Source: KMR Group – Clinical Group 2015-2017
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005110/en/