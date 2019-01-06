PAREXEL Introduces New Dedicated Division to Help Emerging Biotech Companies Reach their Goals Quickly and Cost-Effectively

PAREXEL International Corporation, a leading innovator of global biopharmaceutical services, today introduced a new, dedicated division to support emerging biotech companies in reaching their drug development and commercialization goals quickly and cost-effectively. PAREXEL Biotech builds on the Company’s heritage of clinical, regulatory, commercial and technology expertise with enhanced strategic consulting and asset development capabilities, offering a new Biotech-focused team and organizational structure for customers. Led by James Anthony, Global Head of Biotech, and Graciela Racaro, Global Head of Biotech Operations, the division will help emerging companies minimize complexity, reduce costs, and accelerate timelines.

“Today’s emerging biotech companies have an increasingly critical role in identifying and developing new medicines that truly serve as the innovative arm of the industry,” said James Anthony. “However, these companies face significant pressures and challenges in terms of timelines, resources and funding to succeed.”

Graciela Racaro added, “We look forward to combining PAREXEL’s expertise and global infrastructure with an agile and efficient delivery model that is aligned to this specific segment, enabling emerging biotech companies to focus on their core capabilities and reach their strategic goals.”

PAREXEL Biotech takes a consultative approach to develop tailored strategies that help companies achieve their objectives throughout the journey from discovery, proof of concept, development, registration and ultimately commercialization, with services that include:

Global regulatory consulting, with more than 50 former regulators from around the world and more than 1,000 regulatory experts on staff;

Strategy consulting led by Health Advances, a boutique consultancy with more than 26 years of experience in the biotech sector;

China Advisory Services to help companies participate in the country’s growing, yet complex market opportunity;

Quantitative Clinical Development and Genomic Medicine Services to optimize clinical success and maximize product value;

Patient recruitment services proven historically to provide 22 percent faster enrollment from first subject randomized to last subject randomized 1

Trial execution services, with completion rates historically 4 percent faster than industry averages from final protocol available to Clinical Study Report approved 2 ;

; Real World Evidence programs informed by and connected to biotech stakeholder perspectives and requirements.

“PAREXEL has been working to support biotech companies across the globe with clinical research services and regulatory consulting for many years, successfully accomplishing more than 650 projects in this space and developing a deep understanding of the needs of these companies,” said Peyton Howell, Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer for PAREXEL. “To build on our commitment to biotech success, we have grown our capabilities to include management and strategy consulting, pipeline development, value substantiation and evidence vetting. This enables us to provide experience, expertise and partnership throughout the biotech journey, and bring even greater value to this sector.”

For more information and insights from PAREXEL Biotech visit http://www.parexel.com/biotech.

About PAREXEL International

PAREXEL International Corporation is a leading innovator of global biopharmaceutical services. We simplify our clients’ journey of transforming scientific discoveries into new medical treatments for patients with high-quality Phase I-IV clinical research, regulatory, consulting and market access services. PAREXEL develops breakthrough innovations and solutions by leveraging its comprehensive therapeutic, technical and functional expertise, in more than 100 countries around the world. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

PAREXEL is a registered trademark of PAREXEL International Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

1 Source: KMR Group – Clinical Group 2015-2017

2 Source: KMR Group – Clinical Group 2015-2017

