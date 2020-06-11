Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PARSLEY ENERGY (PE) INVESTIGATION ALERT - Andrews & Springer LLC Is Investigating Parsley Energy, Inc. For Potential Breach of Fiduciary Duty   

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrews & Springer LLC, a boutique securities class action law firm focused on representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against Parsley Energy, Inc. (“Parsley Energy” or the “Company”).

If you currently own shares of Parsley Energy and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit us at http://www.andrewsspringer.com/cases-investigations/parsley-energy-class-action-investigation/ or contact Craig J. Springer, Esq. at cspringer@andrewsspringer.com, or call toll free at 1-800-423-6013. You may also follow us on LinkedIn – www.linkedin.com/company/andrews-&-springer-llc, Twitter – www.twitter.com/AndrewsSpringer or Facebook - www.facebook.com/AndrewsSpringer for future updates. 

Andrews & Springer is a boutique securities class action law firm representing shareholders nationwide who are victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty or corporate misconduct. Having formerly defended some of the largest financial institutions in the world, our founding members use their valuable knowledge, experience, and superior skill for the sole purpose of achieving positive results for investors. These traits are the hallmarks of our innovative approach to each case our Firm decides to prosecute. For more information please visit our website at www.andrewsspringer.com. This notice may constitute Attorney Advertising.

Contact: Craig J. Springer, Esq.
 cspringer@andrewsspringer.com
 Toll Free: 1-800-423-6013

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:47pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Grubhub Inc.
BU
02:47pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of ECMOHO Limited Investors (MOHO)
BU
02:46pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis - Circulating Fluidized Bed Boiler Market 2020-2024 | Need for Fuel Flexibility and Increased Reliability to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
02:45pHAVYARD : Conversion of Bonds and September 2020 interest payment
AQ
02:45pABERDEEN STANDARD PRECIOUS METALS BASKET ETF TRUST : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:44pMicrosoft declines to sell facial recognition tech to police
RE
02:44pCHINA UNITED INSURANCE SERVICE, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:44pTONIX PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Acquisition of Non-Addictive Migraine and Pain Treatment Programs from Trigemina and Assumption of License
AQ
02:44pINTERNATIONAL WELL BUILDING INSTITUTE : Accelerates WELL Health-Safety Rating for Hotels and Resorts
BU
02:42pCOURT : Michigan Great Lakes tunnel deal constitutional
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : U.S. companies vow to fight racism but face critics on diversity
2INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways turns to Damien H..
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Names Marco Wiren CFO, Replacing Kristian Pullola
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
5UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT SPA : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group