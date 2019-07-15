PARX PLASTICS : PATENT GRANTED FOR PERMANENT IMPLANT APPLICATION

UHMWPE

Ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene is a subset of the thermoplastic polyethylene. It has extremely long chains and these serve to transfer load more effectively to the polymer backbone by strengthening intermolecular interactions. This results in a very tough material with the highest impact strength of any thermoplastic presently made. It is highly resistant to abrasion, in some forms 15 times more resistant to abrasion than carbon steel, and therefor the material has a clinical history as a biomaterial for use in hip, knee and spine implants.

In the study leading to the patent application the UHMWPE with Vitamin E samples (both with and without the technology) were characterized by means of differential scanning calorimetry (DSC), Fourier Transform InfraRed (FTIR) Spectroscopy and small-punch testing (according to the guidelines established in ASTM F2183). The physical-mechanical characteristics of the material are only slightly modified with correlation to the percentages of added technology, however still largely within the limits for the acceptability of the material for the realization of joint prostheses.



A MARKET WITH DOMINENT PLAYERS

Large players dominate the global orthopedic market, estimated at $34 billion. A group of 5 in the US controls 65% of the orthopedic implants market. For knee and hip replacements, Zimmer Biomet, which generates $2.3 billion with this activity, is in a leadership position with 35% of the market. In 2016, Zimmer bought Biomet for $14 billion. DePuy Synthes, a J&J subsidiary, has 21% of the market and ranks second. DePuy / J&J bought Synthes in 2012 for $21.3 billion. These two operations have further accentuated the concentration of the sector.

This situation is reducing the number of potential customers for Parx Plastics in the field of orthopedics. However, each and every player in this market has the same top-priority: reducing infection risks. With the rise of antibiotic resistance over the past years this has become the key topic for these players and Parx Plastics feels it has a key technology in hands to address this.

Parx Plastics realizes that there are still plenty of milestones to be reached prior to be able to commercialize this application. For this the company hopes to team up with a strong knowledgeable player taking on this co-development and together overthrow this pressing matter in the orthopedic field. In the meantime more tests in the healthcare field are performed and other medical applications and advantages of the technology in this field are studied.