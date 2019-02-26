Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PASHpost : Opens Doors to Displaced Google+ Members

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 08:10am EST

Enthusiast Community Network Launches PASHGroups;
Google+ Consumer shuts down April 2

PASHpost, the first full-service digital-media company serving enthusiast communities, announced today the launch of PASHGroups, a destination for those communities displaced by the imminent shutdown of Google+. PASHpost.com serves vast networks of enthusiast communities by taking the best of platforms such as Craigslist, Google+, Reddit, and YouTube and unifying them in a single network, while also providing those communities with the tools they need to explore, discover, and share their interests.

On April 2, 2019, the Google+ consumer platform will officially close, affecting millions of Google+ members who at that time will lose all previously published content, as well as the ability to create new Google+ pages, profiles, events and communities. David Conway, Product Manager at Google, issued a statement to users reminding them to start saving any photos or videos they may have posted on the platform that they wish to keep, because data and content will no longer be available as of the April 2 closing.

Commenting on this news, Marion Riedle, Founder & President of PASHpost, stated, “We’ve got a home for the Google+ members who’ve built tremendous, powerful communities over the years. The opportunity to serve enthusiasts exploring their special interest is an honor we do not take lightly. At PASHpost, our mission is to provide enthusiasts an immersive, experiential environment that continually seeks fresh, inventive technologies, tools and opportunities to stimulate curiosity, connection and discovery.”

PASHGroups resembles the Google+ format, offering community groups stream-based posting of video, photo and text. PASHGroups is fully integrated into PASHpost’s proprietary pre-existing brand assets, providing each registered member with unlimited, 24/7 access to their own curated platform within the network of special interest communities.

John Costigan, founder of the largest community of car enthusiasts on Google+, commented on why he chose to migrate his community’s 700,000+ members to PASHpost: “There are a lot of community-focused experiences on the web, but for die-hards like me and the rest of the Auto Enthusiasts community, PASHpost presents a more rounded, topic-focused alternative to some of the more person-centric platforms out there.”

Each PASHpost registered member’s public profile features their:

  • Groups - communities the member belongs to - similar to Google+
  • Posts - 3-click text, photo & video uploads – similar to Instagram, Google+
  • Marketplace - all items the member is selling - similar to Craigslist
  • Discussion - featuring all discussion the member has contributed to - similar to Reddit
  • Video - for sharing video content they produce - similar to YouTube
  • Online Publishing – guided story-telling tool designed to create visually & editorially engaging articles

About PASHpost

PASHpost is an LA-based special interest enthusiast network connecting members with free, unlimited access to PASH’s tools, information and communities in a unified digital environment. Integrated features include: personalized member dashboards, newsfeeds, marketplace, magazine and discussion features tailored to the member’s interests.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:29aNational Tax Search's Lori Eshoo Named as a Top Industry Leader
GL
08:28aMAX INDIA : True North to acquire controlling stake in Max Bupa Health Insurance from Max India
AQ
08:28aKOREA GAS : Adnoc signs energy deals with Korean firms for new opportunities
AQ
08:28aMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : Delhi Police launch automated red light violation detection system
AQ
08:28aSPERO THERAPEUTICS : February 26, 2019 Spero Therapeutics Receives QIDP Designation from the U.S. FDA for the Development of SPR720
PU
08:28aENERGY FOCUS, INC/DE : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:27aSaudi Arabia's oil exports to China seen rising to 1.5 million bpd in first quarter - source
RE
08:26aFAW CAR : VW creates entry-level JETTA brand to capture first-time buyers
RE
08:26aHOME DEPOT : profit outlook disappoints, shares fall
RE
08:26aOptiFreeze at Småbolagsjakten Live March 6, 2019
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIXTRON SE : AIXTRON: 2018 targets exceeded / Strategic realignment successfully completed / Operating busines..
2BASF : BASF : 4Q Net Income Fell; Misses Expectations
3DANAHER CORPORATION : DANAHER : GE Exits Biotech To Lower Its Debt
4THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : Tests Buffett and 3G Ties
5GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : PSA picks Peugeot brand for U.S. return after profit record

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.