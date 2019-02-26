PASHpost : Opens Doors to Displaced Google+ Members

PASHpost,
the first full-service digital-media company serving enthusiast
communities, announced today the launch of PASHGroups,
a destination for those communities displaced by the imminent shutdown
of Google+. PASHpost.com serves vast networks of enthusiast communities
by taking the best of platforms such as Craigslist, Google+, Reddit, and
YouTube and unifying them in a single network, while also providing
those communities with the tools they need to explore, discover, and
share their interests.
On April 2, 2019, the Google+ consumer platform will officially close,
affecting millions of Google+ members who at that time will lose all
previously published content, as well as the ability to create new
Google+ pages, profiles, events and communities. David Conway, Product
Manager at Google, issued
a statement to users reminding them to start saving any photos or
videos they may have posted on the platform that they wish to keep,
because data and content will no longer be available as of the April 2
closing.
Commenting on this news, Marion Riedle, Founder & President of PASHpost,
stated, “We’ve got a home for the Google+ members who’ve built
tremendous, powerful communities over the years. The opportunity to
serve enthusiasts exploring their special interest is an honor we do not
take lightly. At PASHpost, our mission is to provide enthusiasts an
immersive, experiential environment that continually seeks fresh,
inventive technologies, tools and opportunities to stimulate curiosity,
connection and discovery.”
PASHGroups resembles the Google+ format, offering community groups
stream-based posting of video, photo and text. PASHGroups is fully
integrated into PASHpost’s proprietary pre-existing brand assets,
providing each registered member with unlimited, 24/7 access to their
own curated platform within the network of special interest communities.
John Costigan, founder of the largest community of car enthusiasts on
Google+, commented on why he chose to migrate his community’s 700,000+
members to PASHpost: “There are a lot of community-focused
experiences on the web, but for die-hards like me and the rest of the
Auto Enthusiasts community, PASHpost presents a more rounded,
topic-focused alternative to some of the more person-centric platforms
out there.”
Each PASHpost registered member’s public profile features their:
-
Groups - communities the member belongs to - similar to Google+
-
Posts - 3-click text, photo & video uploads – similar to Instagram,
Google+
-
Marketplace - all items the member is selling - similar to Craigslist
-
Discussion - featuring all discussion the member has contributed to -
similar to Reddit
-
Video - for sharing video content they produce - similar to YouTube
-
Online Publishing – guided story-telling tool designed to create
visually & editorially engaging articles
About PASHpost
PASHpost is an LA-based special interest enthusiast network connecting
members with free, unlimited access to PASH’s tools, information and
communities in a unified digital environment. Integrated features
include: personalized member dashboards, newsfeeds, marketplace,
magazine and discussion features tailored to the member’s interests.
