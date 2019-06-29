PASNAP Says Hahnemann Nurses Lacking Basic Supplies: Call on State to Appoint Temporary Manager to Ensure Patient Safety

Nurses at Hahnemann University Hospital report that they lack the basic supplies necessary to provide quality patient care. Although the Pennsylvania Department of Health has not approved a closure plan for Hahnemann, the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals (PASNAP) has found that the hospital’s owner, American Academic Health System (AAHS), is failing to replenish supplies as they run out.

“We’re working like crazy and treating every patient that comes in,” said Hahnemann emergency room nurse Kira Prendergast, "but we desperately need supplies."

The Health Care Facilities Act grants the Secretary of Health the authority to appoint a temporary manager to oversee the operations of a hospital in the interest of the health and safety of patients. The Department of Health exercised this power last year by installing a manager to run nursing homes previously operated by Skyline.

“We’ve got enough experienced and dedicated nurses in the hospital to treat every single case,” said Hahnemann operating room nurse Dawn Andonian. “What we need is for the state to get in here and make sure we have supplies so we can do our job.”

“The state needs to appoint a temporary manager to run the hospital immediately,” said PASNAP President Maureen May, RN.

