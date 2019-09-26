PB Bancorp : Annual report

SECURITIES & EXCHANGE COMMISSION EDGAR FILING PB Bancorp, Inc. Form: 10-K Date Filed: 2019-09-26 Corporate Issuer CIK: 1652106 © Copyright 2019, Issuer Direct Corporation. All Right Reserved. Distribution of this document is strictly prohibited, subject to the terms of use.

PB BANCORP, INC. FORM 10-K Page PART I 1 ITEM 1. Business 1 ITEM 1A. Risk Factors 33 ITEM 1B. Unresolved Staff Comments 44 ITEM 2. Properties 44 ITEM 3. Legal Proceedings 46 ITEM 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 46 PART II 47 ITEM 5. Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities 47 ITEM 6. Selected Financial Data 47 ITEM 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 49 ITEM 7A. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 58 ITEM 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data F-1 ITEM 9. Changes In and Disagreements With Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure 59 ITEM 9A. Controls and Procedures 59 ITEM 9B. Other Information 60 PART III 60 ITEM 10. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance 60 ITEM 11. Executive Compensation 60 ITEM 12. Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters 60 ITEM 13. Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence 61 ITEM 14. Principal Accountant Fees and Services 61 PART IV 62 ITEM 15. Exhibits and Financial Statement Schedules 62 ITEM 16. Form 10-K Summary 63 Signatures 64

PART I ITEM 1. Business Forward Looking Statements This Annual Report on Form 10-K contains certain "forward-looking statements" which may be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "potential," and words of similar meaning. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimates with respect to our financial condition, results of operations, business, prospects, growth and operating strategies that are subject to various factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from these estimates and most other statements that are not historical in nature. These factors include, but are not limited to, general and local economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, demand for mortgage and other loans, real estate values, changes in the level of loan delinquencies and charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines, changes in legislation or regulation, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing products and services. In addition, see Item 1A. Risk Factors. PB Bancorp, Inc. PB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") is a Maryland corporation incorporated in 2015 to be the successor to PSB Holdings, Inc. upon completion of the second-stepmutual-to-stock conversion (the "Conversion") of Putnam Bancorp, MHC (the "MHC"), the top tier mutual holding company of PSB Holdings, Inc. PSB Holdings, Inc. was the former mid-tier holding company for Putnam Bank (the "Bank"). Prior to completion of the Conversion, approximately 57% of the shares of common stock of PSB Holdings, Inc. were owned by the MHC. In conjunction with the Conversion, the MHC and PSB Holdings, Inc. merged into the Company and the Company became PSB Holdings, Inc.'s successor. The Conversion was completed on January 7, 2016. The Company raised gross proceeds of $33.7 million by selling 4,215,387 shares of common stock at $8.00 per share. Also, an additional 317,287 shares were purchased by the Bank's Employee Stock Ownership Plan with the proceeds of a loan from the Company. Concurrent with the completion of the stock offering, each share of PSB Holdings, Inc. stock owned by public stockholders (stockholders other than the MHC) was exchanged for 1.1907 shares of Company common stock. PB Bancorp, Inc. also owns investment securities valued at $5.2 million as of June 30, 2019. We have not engaged in any significant business activity other than owning the common stock of Putnam Bank, providing the loan to allow the purchase of shares of common stock by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan and investing in marketable securities. Our executive office is located at 40 Main Street, Putnam, Connecticut 06260, and our telephone number is (860) 928-6501. Putnam Bank Putnam Bank was founded in 1862 as a state-chartered mutual savings bank. In 2014, the Bank converted from a federally-chartered savings bank to a Connecticut-chartered bank that is a member of the Federal Reserve System. The Bank is headquartered at 40 Main Street in Putnam, Connecticut and conducts substantially all of its business from eight full-service banking offices and one loan origination center. Putnam Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. In addition, the Bank maintains a "Special Needs Limited Branch" and a limited services mobile office. The telephone number at the Bank's main office is (860) 928-6501. Available Information PB Bancorp, Inc. is a public company, and files interim, quarterly and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These respective reports are on file and a matter of public record with the Securities and Exchange Commission and may be obtained on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (http://www.sec.gov). Our website address is www.putnambank.com. Information on our website should not be considered a part of this annual report. 1

General Our principal business consists of attracting deposits from the general public in the communities where our offices are located, and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, primarily in loans secured by real estate, including one-to-four family residential mortgage loans and commercial real estate loans (including multi-family real estate loans). To a lesser extent, we originate commercial loans, residential construction loans and consumer loans. We also invest in investment securities. Market Area Our market area has a relatively stable population and household base. We currently operate out of eight offices, which are located in Windham County and New London County, Connecticut. Windham County is located in the Northeastern corner of Connecticut and borders both Massachusetts (to the north) and Rhode Island (to the east). New London County is to the south of Windham County, located in the Southeastern corner of Connecticut. Putnam is approximately 45 miles from Hartford, Connecticut, 30 miles from Providence, Rhode Island, and 65 miles from Boston, Massachusetts. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, from 2014 to 2019, the population of Windham County decreased by 0.6%, and New London County's population decreased 2.3%. At the same time, the population of the state of Connecticut decreased by 0.3%, while the United States' population increased by 3.8%. During the same period, the number of households declined in both Windham County and New London County (by 0.3% and 1.7%, respectively) and Connecticut showed a slight decline (0.1%) as well. Comparatively, the number of households increased on a nationwide basis, by 4.0%. In 2019, per capita income and median household income for Windham County equaled $33,235 and $66,793, respectively. In the same year, per capita income and median household income for New London County equaled $42,459 and $76,305, respectively. These compare to 2019 per capita income measures for the state of Connecticut and the United States of $45,112 and $34,902, respectively, and 2019 median household income measures for the state of Connecticut and the United States of $78,970 and $63,174, respectively. Windham County has a diversified mix of industry groups and employment sectors, including education/healthcare/social services, services and wholesale/retail trade. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, these three sectors comprise approximately 66% of the employment base in Windham County. The same three sectors comprised approximately 66% of the employment base in New London County. June 2019 unemployment rates for Windham County at 4.4% and Connecticut at 3.9% were above the national unemployment rate of 3.8%, while New London County's unemployment rate of 3.8% matched the national rate. Notably, the June 2019 unemployment rates for the United States, Connecticut, Windham County, and New London County have all decreased relative to their June 2018 unemployment rates of 4.2%, 4.4%, 4.8% and 4.2%, respectively. Our primary market area for deposits includes the communities in which we maintain our main office and our branch office locations. Our primary lending area is broader than our primary deposit market area and includes all of Windham County, and parts of the adjacent Connecticut Counties of New London and Tolland, as well as the Rhode Island and Massachusetts communities adjacent to Windham County. Competition We face intense competition within our market area for deposits and loans. The Town of Putnam and the surrounding area have a high concentration of financial institutions, including large commercial banks, community banks and credit unions. Several large holding companies operate banks in our market area. Many of them are significantly larger than us and, therefore, have greater resources. Additionally, some of our competitors offer products and services that we currently do not offer, such as trust services and private banking. We face additional competition for deposits from money market funds, brokerage firms, insurance companies, mutual funds and other corporate and government securities. As of June 30, 2018, based on the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's annual Summary of Deposits Report (the most current data available), our market share of Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation-insured deposits represented 18.9% of deposits in Windham County, giving us the second largest market share out of ten financial institutions with offices in that county as of that date, and 1.4% of deposits in New London County, giving us the 11th largest market share out of 15 financial institutions with offices in that county as of that date. Lending Activities Historically, our principal lending activity has been the origination of first mortgage loans for the purchase or refinancing of one-to-four family residential real estate, and we have recently increased our origination of commercial real estate loans. Historically, we have sold the majority of longer-term,fixed-rate loans (other than bi-weekly loans) in the secondary market. However, the additional capital raised in the offering has permitted us to retain longer term, fixed- rate loans in our portfolio. 2

