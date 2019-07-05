Log in
PB Bancorp : Current report

07/05/2019 | 09:23am EDT

SECURITIES & EXCHANGE COMMISSION EDGAR FILING

PB Bancorp, Inc.

Form: 8-K

Date Filed: 2019-07-05

Corporate Issuer CIK: 1652106

© Copyright 2019, Issuer Direct Corporation. All Right Reserved. Distribution of this document is strictly prohibited, subject to the terms of use.

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

Current Report

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 3, 2019

PB Bancorp, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Maryland

001-37676

47-5150586

(State or Other Jurisdiction

(Commission File No.)

(I.R.S. Employer

of Incorporation)

Identification No.)

40 Main Street, Putnam, Connecticut

06260

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(Zip Code)

(860) 928-6501

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CRF 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

x

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Trading

Name of each exchange on which

Title of each class

Symbol(s)

registered

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share

PBBI

The NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC

Item 8.01.

Other Events.

On July 3, 2019, the Board of Directors of PB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.07 per share. The dividend will be payable to stockholders of record as of July 17, 2019 and will be paid on July 31, 2019.

A copy of the press release dated July 5, 2019, announcing the dividend is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

  1. Not applicable.
  2. Not applicable.
  3. Not applicable.
  4. Exhibits:

Exhibit No.

Exhibit Description

99.1 Press release dated July 5, 2019.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, hereunto duly authorized.

PB Bancorp, Inc.

Dated: July 5, 2019

By: /s/ Thomas A. Borner

Thomas A. Borner

President and Chief Executive Officer

Exhibit 99.1

PB Bancorp, Inc.

News Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Thomas A. Borner, President and CEO, PB Bancorp, Inc.

Telephone: (860) 928-6501

PB BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

PUTNAM, CT - July 5, 2019 - Thomas A. Borner, President and CEO of PB Bancorp, Inc., has announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.07 per share. The dividend will be payable to all stockholders of record as of July 17, 2019, and is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019.

"We are pleased to announce this quarterly dividend payment for the Holding Company" said Mr. Borner. "We believe that providing a reasonable return to our stockholders is an important part of being a community bank. We will continue to work towards achieving sustained success in building on our brand of community banking. We remain confident that in serving our mission of enhancing the quality of life in the communities we serve is good for all of us".

PB Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Putnam, Connecticut, is the parent of Putnam Bank, a state chartered stock savings bank founded in 1862. The Bank offers a wide range of financial services through its eight full-service offices. Putnam Bank also operates a full-service loan center in Putnam, Connecticut. The Bank's deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. PB Bancorp, Inc.'s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol PBBI.

-END-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PB Bancorp Inc. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 13:22:05 UTC
