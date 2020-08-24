PBEX Resources, LLC : Is Pleased to Announce the Promotion of Tom Taccia as President, Effective July 8th, 2020

Tom Taccia joined PBEX Resources, LLC in 2015 as Executive Vice President of Land. In 2018, he was promoted to Chief Operating Officer. Under Tom’s leadership, PBEX, LLC has continued to grow its Permian Basin acreage footprint and increase its operated well count to 57 in Texas and New Mexico. Tom directs a team of reservoir engineers, landmen and geologists that are specialized in building operated acreage positions that result in best-in-class development projects for PBEX, LLC.

Tom has excelled at leading the Company’s operations through numerous transitions including PBEX, LLC’s acquisition of EGL Resources, LLC in the New Mexico Delaware Basin.

“Tom has done an amazing job and has earned this recognition,” said Chas Perry, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. “We highly value the passion, experience, knowledge and leadership he brings to PBEX, LLC. I am excited about the future of our organization with Tom as president.”

Chas will maintain his role as CEO and continue to focus on strategic planning, business development, and maintaining his relationships with key stakeholders.

About PBEX, LLC

PBEX, LLC (“PBEX”) is a privately held oil and gas operating company focused on the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and gas reserves in the Permian Basin. PBEX, LLC is well capitalized and has substantial acreage holdings in the Midland and New Mexico Delaware Basins. PBEX, LLC continues to focus on building and consolidating operated acreage positions primarily in the New Mexico Delaware Basin. The company has and continues to create value through strategic partnerships with industry peers, focusing on best-in-class development projects.

Executive Management Team:

Chas Perry – Chief Executive Officer

Wes Perry – Chairman

Tom Taccia - President

Brooks Perry – Executive Vice President

Nick Roman – Chief Accounting Officer

Chelsea Pervier – Human Resources Manager

